Rugby players have wall-to-wall fun

Oaklands Park was a hive of activity as Chichester RFC marked the start of a new season with their annual City Walls Pass.

All sections of the club pitched in as eight running teams ran to the City Walls, passing rugby balls on their way.

CRFC celebrate their 90th anniversary this year, and this was a fitting way to begin a big season.

While mini and junior players ran with enthusiasm, some older players were seen huffing and puffing - but all enjoyed the specatcle, designed to promote the sport and the club to the wider community.

Senior rugby returns to Oaklands Park with the first XV’s opening home game on September 17 against Shelford.

