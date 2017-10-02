Slideshow: Archer named ‘Player of the Year’ and Joyce awarded Testimonial Year

Jofra Archer was named ‘Player of the Year’ at the Sussex Cricket’s end of season awards presentation that took place on Friday night at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

The 22-year-old also took home the ‘Young Player of the Year’ trophy for the second year running.

Jofra Archer, pictured with Rob Andrew, picks up one of his two awards

Archer’s awards recognise an outstanding first-full season in county cricket, in which the all-rounder has taken 84 wickets and scored 764 runs across all threecompetitions.

The other nominees for ‘Player of the Year’ were Luke Wells and Stiaan van Zyl who both made over a thousand runs in the Specsavers County Championship.

Michael Burgess and George Garton were nominated alongside Archer for the ‘Young Player of the Year’ award.

‘Performance of the Year’ went to Chris Nash and Stiaan van Zyl for their breath-taking 120 run partnership in just 8.4 overs during the T20 Blast fixture against Surrey on 3rd August.

Steve Magoffin was named ‘Team man of the Year’ for his fantastic off-field work for the Sussex Cricket Foundation whilst recuperating from injury.

The Chairman’s Award was presented to Jamie Fielding for his 14 years entertaining supporters at Hove as Sid the Shark, Sussex Cricket’s mascot.

The end of season awards formed part of ‘An Evening with Ed Joyce’, during which Joyce’s outstanding service to the club as player and captain was recognised with the presentation of a silver commemorative plate. Steve Magoffin also received a silver commemorative plate for his service to Sussex during his 6 years with the club.

It was also announced that the Sussex Cricket Board have awarded Joyce with testimonial year in 2018.