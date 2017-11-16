Sussex to host two major women’s matches in 2018

Sussex will host two major women's matches next summer - with England heading to Hove and the return of the Kia Super League (KSL) Finals Day to Hove.

On Tuesday, June 12, England’s World Cup winners will be in town for a day/night Royal London ODI against South Africa. The likes of Sarah Taylor, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont and Anya Shrubsole will all be in action under the floodlights of The 1st Central County Ground.

A crowd of just under 3,500 watched this year's KSL finals day at Hove

The August bank holiday (Monday, August 27) sees the return of the Kia Super League (KSL) Finals Day to Hove. The culmination of the women’s cricket’s premier domestic competition, Finals Day will see the top sides in the country battle it out for the 2018 KSL trophy over the course of a semi-final and final.

It will be the second year in a row that Hove has been chosen to host the prestigious event. In 2017, just short of 3,500 people were in attendance as Western Storm took the title; a record crowd for a domestic women’s cricket match in England.

Speaking from Sydney, where she is part of the England team currently taking on Australia in the Ashes, Sussex’s Taylor gave her reaction to the announcement of Hove’s big summer of women’s cricket: “It’s absolutely fantastic that The 1st Central County Ground will be hosting two of the biggest matches of next summer. Sussex is fast becoming a real centre for women’s cricket.

“It’s always a proud moment when you play for England, but it will be made all the more special by the fact I’ll be playing at the home ground of my home county.

“I was at the Kia Super League Finals Day as one of the thousand of spectators this year and the atmosphere was incredible. I can’t wait to be back in 2018, hopefully on the pitch this time!”

Rob Andrew, chief executive of Sussex Cricket, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting both an ODI and the KSL Finals Day in the summer of 2018.

“It is a stated aim of Sussex Cricket to continue to grow girls’ and women’s cricket and we have a proud and successful record in this area.

“It’s great to welcome back the England team following their incredible success in the Women’s World Cup last year, and we are delighted to see the Kia Super League Finals Day return to Hove after such a wonderful and record breaking day last season.

“Cricket lovers will be in for some fantastic entertainment, and we look forward to welcoming all the teams and supporters to our fantastic home at The 1st Central County Ground.”

Tickets for both matches will go on general sale on Tuesday, December 12, at 10am.

A priority booking window will be available for Sussex Members and ticket holders from last year’s KSL Finals Day ahead of this date, with details to follow in due course.

Tickets will be available via the Sussex Cricket website, by phone on 0844 264 0206 and in person from the club shop. A full range of hospitality packages will be available for both matches, with further information following shortly.