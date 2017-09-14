Ten-try Blues topple Tottonians

Chichester enjoyed their first visit in nine seasons to Tottonians in Hampshire and earned another bonus-point win - 67-34 - in a high-scoring London one south game.

The Blues were much the better team in the second half when they played exhibition rugby and overwhelmed Totts, who were missing some key men. Chi scored a total of ten tries, seven conversions and a penalty to four converted tries and two penalties.

Sam Renwick scored a hat-trick of tries and Henry Anscombe kicked 17 points. The packs were well matched in scrums and lineouts but in the loose and in the backs play Chi were in command after the interval.

Totts kicked off on a bright afternoon with threat of showers. Chi immediately attacked and after high kicks they passed quickly for Chris Johnson to almost get to the try line. The penalty was awarded and slotted.

Full-back Tom Hutchin had hurt his ankle in the warm-up and was soon replaced by Ed Hillyer, who had a fine game.

Chi conceded two penalties as the Totts forwards showed early promise. Their backs passed neatly across to the right wing and a grubber kick resulted in the first try by centre Dolbear. The Blues replied with Renwick sending Hillyer across for a try near the corner.

Chi got cracking and cut to pieces a brittle defence, scoring in quick succession four tries – by Renwick,Wallace, Renwick again and Johnson.

Totts kicked a penalty and poor Chi defence when a clearance was the best option allowed Prince to score and convert his own try – 17-8 to the hosts.

Chi swarmed forward with Johnson and O’Callaghan carrying. Two good touch kicks by Richard Adams set up position leading to a dummy and break by prop Tom Belcher. His pass sent Johnson hurtling over from 15 metres. It was converted.

Then Anscombe kicked low on the blindside for Hillyer to follow up and score his second try, also converted for a 22-17 lead to Chi at the break.

From the restart the Chi backs signalled their pace and good hand, powerful left winger Ben Robson finishing a slick move.

Totts tried to get through the midfield but met hard tackles by Jack Arden-Brown, Charlie Wallace and Ben Deavall.

Captain Jack Bentall was setting a great example all over the pitch. A highlight arrived when big prop Phil Veltom broke clear and thundered 40m roared on by his fan club. A pass to Adams and on it went to Renwick to score near the left corner.

Totts hit back with a penalty for a high tackle followed by an outstanding solo try by inside centre Baptiste who broke three tackles in a run of 70 metres, the score 34-27.

Chi got cracking and cut to pieces a brittle defence, scoring in quick succession four tries – by Renwick,Wallace, Renwick again and Johnson. Three were converted. They were all from flowing moves with the silky running of Renwick especially pleasing and now it was 60-27.

Totts gained a bonus point for a fourth try through some sloppy defence five minutes from the end, scored by Dolbear.

The Blues were annoyed with themselves and in the last play, from a lineout, the dynamic Wallace scored the tenth try and his second.

Ryan Boulton made his debut off the bench and this big win put Chi second in the league to Medway.

Chi will want to improve their defence before a big derby on Saturday when strong rivals Havant, who have also won their two opening matches, visit Oaklands Park. A large crowd is expected so all Chi supporters are encouraged to get there early.

Chichester: Deavall, Arden-Brown, Veltom, Blount, O’Callaghan, Davies, Wallace, Johnson, Anscombe, Adams, Robson, Bentall, Renwick, Jackson, Hutchin, Veltom, Boulton, Hillyer.

ROGER GOULD

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!