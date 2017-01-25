We’re all hoping for a frost-free Fontwell

Huge support from owners and trainers has seen 134 horses entered for Fontwell Park’s Sunday card.

After last Sunday’s action fell victim to a heavy frost, track officials are hopeful the promise of warmer temperatures mean they will be able to race this weekend.

Among the races is a qualifier for the new challenger series in the two-mile hurdle category.

In its second year, the Challenger Series aims to support middle-tier jump racing during the core National Hunt season between October and April.

Hosted at 35 racecourses across the country, the Challenger Series comprises six separate series that allow horses rated up to 135 to qualify for a finals day at Haydock Park on Easter Saturday.

Some 21 horses are in the frame for Fontwell’s Challenger Series Qualifier on Sunday – the Chancelloroftheformchecker Club Members Handicap Hurdle at 3.45pm – including two regular Fontwell runners trained by Chris Gordon.

Course leading trainer Neil Mulholland has entered four across Sunday’s card, including two in the qualifier.

Disputed has managed a course best of third on multiple runs and Remiluc has found success at the track twice.

Course leading trainer Neil Mulholland has entered four across Sunday’s card, including two in the qualifier.

Mulholland’s biggest challenger in the bid to be Fontwell’s top trainer for the season is Paul Nicholls, who also has four entries.

One of note is High Secret, who is due to get his first run over fences in the Chancellor Novices’ Hurdle at 4.10pm after achieving multiple success on the flat and the all-weather.

Nicholls, favourite for the champion trainer title again this year, has rival Colin Tizzard entering six possible runners at Fontwell.

These include previous Fontwell winner Kings Lad, who has been entered into the qualifier.

Sunday’s meeting starts at 1.40pm and runs until 3.40pm – get discounted tickets in advance at www.fontwellpark.co.uk or on 01243 543335, or you can pay on the day.

MARCUS GEAR

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!