Weather gets better of Middleton ... opponents get better of Bognor and Pagham

For the third week in a row, the weather intervened and saw Middleton’s Sussex Premier Cricket League game abandoned before the conclusion of an innings.

Away to third-placed Cuckfield, Sean Heather won the toss and invited Cuckfield to bat and some exceptionally-good new ball bowling saw Cuckfield reduced to nine for two.

Matt Cooke took the wicket of New Zealand Test batsman Jeet Ravel, bowling him for just four, then removed Billy M-Collinson the very next ball lbw for nought. The next ball went past the outside edge of new batsman Chris Mole by the narrowest of margins denying Cooke a hat-trick.

Cuckfield staged a recovery with a third-wicket partnership of 91 before losing two further wickets and at 101-4 off 27 overs Middleton once again had the upper hand.

However at that point the third and longest rain interruption intervened and the game was abandoned with no further play possible.

Middleton will hope they can complete a game when Hastings visit Sea Lane this week.

In division two Bognor lost by three wickets at Eastbourne, while in division three Pagham were defeated by 66 runs at home to Burgess Hill.

