West Wittering and Aldwickfind winning form

West Wittering and Aldwick were among the winners in the latest round of Invitation League action.

Read the reports below and find out how one local side sank back to the bottom of their division.

West Wittering v St Andrews

Invitation League division two

West Wittering were put into bat on a tricky dusty wicket. Some good strokeplay from Mark Taylor (30) got the hosts off to a good start but they soon lost three quick wickets to leave them 60-3.

Brandon Trimmer (62) and Jake Irwin-Brown led a period of consolidation before some explosive hitting brought the run rate up. With a handful of overs remaining James Staight added a quickfire 42 to the total and Wittering finished on 209-8 off 40.

The visitors initially saw off a probing and accurate attack from the Steve Day (1-24) and Matt Jewiss (3-15) but eventually fell.

St Andrews staged a comeback with Murray (20) and Lonsdale (35) playing well but Andy Priest’s (2-20) clever bowling on an increasingly-difficult track and the return of the opening bowlers put the total out of reach for St Andrews, who lost by 56 runs.

West Wittering face Brighton and hope to finish the season with a flourish.

Aldwick v Belgrave Adelaide

Division three

With only three league games left, a win for Aldwick was essential considering their precarious position in the table.

And Harry Rosser (34*) and John Young (26*) allayed any fears with an unbeaten 47-run partnership that brought victory in the 36th over.

Earlier, opener Prakash Mani (22) got the visitors off to a bright start but fell to Jamie Murphy (2-27) and it was the same old story for most of his team-mates as they got out just as they got going.

Kevin Thame (39) top-scored but Ollie Smith (3-28) and John Young (3-40) bowled fine spells to help restrict Belgrave to 185 all out.

The home side saw openers Alex Cooper (9) and Ollie Smith (0) fall cheaply. Like their opposition counterparts, most of the Aldwick middle-order batsmen lost their wicket just as they had established themselves with Dean Stokes (24) and Jamie Murphy (32) being noteable exceptions.

Despite wickets from Barry Marcantonio (3-35), Rosser and Young remained calm and secured the much-needed victory.

Aldwick are now fifth, only 14 points behind third-place Belgrave, and this week they travel to take on second-placed RMU.

Lancing Manor v Aldwick 2nd

Division six

After last week’s emphatic victory, Aldwick twos were hoping for more of the same but lost by four wickets – despite opener Paul Gibbs’ valiant unbeaten 66.

Apart from Gibbs and Tom Hoare (26), the rest of Aldwick’s batting line-up failed to make worthwhile scores and consequently totalled only 141-9 to defend.Bowling honours for the home side went to Yasir Igbal (3-21) and Harry Morland (2-21).

Bottom side Lancing Manor rode their luck against the visitors’ bowling with Lewis Tanner (3-41) making important inroads. However, tenacious efforts from Chris Salt (20) and an unbeaten 44 from Waleed Iqbal saw them victorious in the 34th over, which sent Aldwick twos back to bottom position – albeit with the same number of points as Manor and with a game in hand.

