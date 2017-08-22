Why it’s perfect time to get kids to Goodwood and Fontwell

Great British Racing have launched their biggest-ever national under-18s campaign to encourage more families to take advantage of free entry for children and young people at racecourses across the country – including Goodwood and Fontwell Park.

It’s a little-known fact that under-18s (in some cases under-17s) go free to almost every British racecourse on almost every raceday, making a day at the races a unique family day out that won’t break the bank.

There are more than 200 racedays up and down the country over the school holidays and among these are 58 special family days, with additional activities put on for families and young people.

The August Bank Holiday Weekend (August 25-27) sees three magical days at Goodwood, when a 1950s-theme rekindles the nostalgic summer holidays of yesteryear.

Alongside a line-up of quality horse-racing, there will be a fabulous choice of entertainment across all days, including live music and traditional funfair rides, as well as a spectacular fireworks display on the Friday night.

From petting farms and face painting, to a replica beach and circus workshops, there will be something on offer for all the family this weekend and, what’s more, children aged 17 and under go completely free. All entertainment is free too, with adult tickets starting at just £10.

At Fontwell Park on September 10, the end-of-summer family fun day comes to the racecourse, bringing with it some top racing and a host of activities for all the family, including zorbing, face painting, bouncy castles, funfair rides, pony rides, mini farm and inflatables. Under-18s go free and adult tickets start from £15.

As part of the campaign, Great British Racing have teamed up with leading presenter and DJ, Sara Cox, an avid racing fan who has ridden in several charity races herself and has enjoyed a lifelong love of horses.

Sara has created a range of video content for the newly-created StirrUpSummer.com, including a unique and entertaining Guide to the Races. StirrUpSummer.com allows visitors to find out where their nearest course is and what’s on, as well as enjoy a range of fun and engaging content, specially designed and created for families and young people.

Sara said: “Racing is such a brilliant day out and the fact that under-18s go free, not just during the summer holidays but throughout the year, makes it even better.”

Further collaborations with prominent YouTube personality, Caspar Lee, and X factor stars Reggie ’n’ Bollie, have also featured on StirrUpSummer.com.

Rod Street, chief executive of Great British Racing, said: “Racing is a box-office hit of colour and excitement, and is such a brilliant day out for all the family. With the summer holidays now in full swing and many youngsters admitted for free, there is no better time to head to your local track.

“This is why we have launched our StirrUpSummer campaign and we are delighted to have such prominent personalities on board to help us encourage more young people and their families to head to the races.”

