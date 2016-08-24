Will you be one of the Village people at Fontwell?

Fontwell race-goers are being urged to keep an eye on Shantou Village at the track’s Thursday afternoon meeting.

Neil Mulholland will give the talented six-year-old his chase debut in the 3.50 race.

Shantou Village is a Cheltenham Grade 2 Hurdle winner and was strong favourite to win this year’s Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

His biggest challenge this time comes in the form of the Paul Nicholls-trained Abidjan, who finished second at Fontwell on June 1 to another Mulholland horse, Pass The Time.

Watch out too for a number of runners who did well last time out at Fontwell just a week ago.

Thursday’s racing at Fontwell begins at 2.20pm with the last off at 5.25pm.

Our tips: 2.20 Red Orator, 2.50 Brave Encounter, 3.20 En Joule, 3.50 Shantou Village, 4.20 Kentford Heiress, 4.55 Wyndcrest, 5.25 Spring Steel.

Meanwhile, Fontwell marketing manager Max Roberts delcared last Thursday’s Ladies’ Evening - attended by around 4,000 people - a big success.

He said: “A huge and energetic crowd enjoyed partying to the Abba Revival after enjoying the seven exhilarating races. Congratulations to the champion jockey Richard Johnson on his treble.

“Other winners on the day included the new Miss Fontwell, Jade Korgaokar, plus the best-dressed winner Amy Hart, who took home the £1,000 cash prize plus the luxury hamper from House of Fraser Chichester, also worth £1,000! Thanks also go to title sponsors Closewood.”

