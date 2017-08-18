Wittering going in right direction... mixed fortunes for Aldwick... big win for Bognor

West Wittering travelled to Broadbridge Heath looking for a much-needed win after a frustrating period of losses and matches lost to the weather in division two of the West sussex Invitation League.

Wittering lost the toss and found themselves in the field. After a cautious but solid start on a low slow wicket, Steve Day drew first blood for Wittering.

Joe Pink bowled tightly to build the pressure, with only 12 runs taken from his nine overs. Broadbridge Heath slipped from 32-2 to 32-5 as Day finished with four wickets from his nine overs.

Tight bowling from Kieran Baker was well-rewarded, the youngster picking up two wickets. After a slight recovery Broadbridge Heath were bowled out for 93 from 33 overs. Richard Hammond and Andy Priest picked up two wickets each.

A solid start from Wittering set them up well in the run chase, Mark Taylor and Liam Bates contributing well before Wittering lost their first wicket at 52.

Bates was dismissed for 38 and after a usual Wittering wobble, skipper Carl Tuppe came in to see his team to a four-wicket win with 15 overs to spare.

It’s a crucial 30 points which should see West Wittering safe in division two for another season.

Three Bridges 3rd v Aldwick

Division three

Aldwick were second best against Three Bridges thirds but gave a gutsy performance, making 201-6 chasing 227 runs for victory.

The home side’s batting hero was skipper Leroy Dekker who made 108 before he fell to Jamie Murphy (1-36).

Dekker’s team-mates did not deliver in the same fashion with Charles Dennis making the next highest total with only 28. John Young (4-31) bowled well and was rewarded with four wickets which prevented the home side’s total from getting out of hand.

Aldwick opening batsmen Ed White (75) and skipper Alex Cooper (53) gave their side a realistic chance of victory with an impressive opening stand of 116 runs.

After both openers fell, the rest of the batting line-up found it tough going especially against the bowling of Robert Legg (3-21). John Young (20) and Jamie Murphy (17) did their best but Aldwick ran out of overs and fell 26 runs short of victory.

Aldwick remain fifth and now need 27 points in three games to preserve their status. They take on Belgrave Adelaide this week, still with an outside chance of third place.

Aldwick 2nd v Portslade 3rd

Division six

At last a win for Aldwick seconds – and what an emphatic victory it was for a team who have been struggling for most of the season.

Ian Horner provided a performance that was the perfect tonic for the beleaguered bottom-placed side taking an amazing eight wickets for just five runs in 7.7 overs with a spell of swing bowling that was faultless.

Ian Guppy mopped up the remaining wickets with 2-14 from six overs.

Portslade thirds were rolled over for just 23 all out – they were 13-9 at one point but No9 George Morrison was unbeaten on ten in a score card that contained six ducks and four extras.

Not surprisingly, Aldwick were victorious and only took 3.1 overs to complete the task (Lewis Tanner 6* and Ian Guppy 15*) but not before losing opener Rob Taylor for a duck (Keith Piper 1-9).

The win takes Aldwick seconds off bottom place for the first time in a while and they face new wooden-spooners Lancing Manor this week.

Arundel 3rds v Bognor 3rds

Division ten west

In the last game of the league season, Bognor went to Arundel looking to cement second place. Winning the toss and batting, openers Babs Ahmed and Glenn West went to town in an opening partnership of 197, West making a fine 76 and Ahmed peppering the boundary in a powerful 144. Bognor’s younger contingent moved the score up to 298-6.

Arundel’s reply was checked regularly with old campaigner Dan Winslow taking 3-40 but Arundel’s Luc Hinton held up proceedings with 51. However, Joe Delaney ended the resistance and Arundel were bowled out for 123, Bognor winning by 175 runs.

