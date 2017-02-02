Chichester exhibition from Worthing artist Aylin

Worthing’s Aylin Dengizer-Sharp returns to the Oxmarket Centre of Arts in Chichester for her fifth annual exhibition entitled simply Albatre.

Her inspiration for the exhibition was a sketching trip to Normandy in September 2016 during which she followed in the footsteps of Normandy’s most famous painter, Claude Monet.

Monet spent much of his life in Normandy, and Aylin visited some of the locations that inspired him.

She found her own inspiration in the rugged and monumental cliffs at Etretat, the bustling harbour basin and surrounding streets of Honfleur, and Monet’s house and garden at Giverny.

“Albatre refers to the white cliffs along much of the coast collectively referred to as the Cote d’Albatre”, Aylin explained.

“Normandy is so close to my home in Sussex and is a region with a magnificent and varied landscape.

“The unfolding scenery was a revelation to me, and the peace and calm of the Normandy coast and countryside makes you realise why Monet spent so much time painting there.

“The light is also special with a similar quality to Cornwall.

“I hope I have managed to capture something of the unique qualities of this very special landscape in my exhibition”.

Aylin has a degree in fine art and has painted extensively in the Bahamas, Spain and England.

She sketches and paints in various media but for her exhibition pieces she prefers to paint in oils, she explains, because of the richness and subtlety of the medium.

“Most of the paintings are based on sketches done on the spot and additional photographic reference material.”

All the work on display is for sale, and Aylin accepts commissions.

She can be contacted via her website at www.aylin-d-sharp-art.com or on aylin.sharp@gmail.com

The exhibition runs in the John Rank Gallery at the Oxmarket Centre of Arts in Chichester from February 14-26.

“In 1988-1989 I obtained a national diploma in foundation studies from West Sussex College of Art & Design in Worthing.

“Between 1990 and 2000 I spent my years abroad building my art career in the Bahamas, doing commissions and teaching art, and studied graphic design in the United States.

“I then continued working as a freelance artist in Freeport, Bahamas.

“I used various media but specialised in seascapes, landscapes, and other island scenes using oils.

“I later continued freelancing in Spain exploring the Mediterranean light on white-washed buildings and in narrow cobbled streets and mountain terrains. I returned to England to complete a degree course in fine art (painting) at Northbrook College, in Worthing, from 2004-2007.

