Children’s ‘knights and ladies’ trail at Chichester Cathedral

A children’s trail to find heroes and heroines around Chichester Cathedral will run on Friday August 26.

Participants will be able to discover knights, ladies, saints and other historic figures hiding away in secret places around the cathedral as well as in paintings and sculptures.

On completing the trail, children will be able to collect a special prize from the Cloisters shop.

Families are then invited to drop into the Vicars’ Hall and take part in activities to re-create the stories with materials such as paper and tin foil.

There will also be an opportunity for families to try their hand at the art of brass rubbing.

The event from the Chichester Cathedral’s Family Activities programme will run from 10am to 3pm with last entry at 2.30pm. Activities are suitable for children aged 3-12 years, who must be accompanied by and adult.

A charge of £2.50 per child applies, but advance booking is not required. Drop in at the Eastern arm of the Cloisters to register and securely leave prams, buggies and scooters before beginning the trail.

Children who attend the activities will also be able to choose an item from the Cloister Café’s children’s menu for just £1.50 when accompanied by an adult also purchasing a lunch item with a valid voucher.

Entry to the Cathedral itself is free and everyone is welcome.

