Fine array of artistic talent at annual show

This year’s Treve Cottage Art Show near Petworth runs from July 15-30, 11-6pm daily, promising a rich array of artistic talents.

Organiser Euan Cunningham said: “Treve Cottage nestles in the beautiful West Sussex countryside and for two weeks every year becomes the home of The Treve Art festival.

19 Artists will come together for the fortnight to exhibit, demonstrate their artforms and run art workshops.

“There will be free weekend art workshops in pottery, wood carving, weaving, spinning and printmaking. Spaces are limited. Suitable for all ages. No booking. Drop in, and first come first served.”

The show is also a chance to see talented artists demonstrating their art forms.

“This year’s selection of artists include printmakers Sally Cutler, Kate Boxer, Liz Spiro and Jane Waterhouse.

“The selection of exciting art by professional makers includes sumptuous silk scarves, cushions, ties, jackets and pictures by host Bronnie Cunningham; ceramics from Mignon Woodfield and Wendy Farlely; stunning glass work from Tillington glass artist Karen Grimstead; witty wire pictures from Mike Topham; spinning and weaving from Ros Hitchens and Raga Brown; and paintings from local artists Tuema Pattie, Dominique Kenway, Andrew Thompson and Ben Goldsmith who will also be showing his sculptural weather vanes in the garden.

“Wildwood will be showing a range of coppiced products from local woods including drawing charcoal and sculptural garden pieces. There will be beautiful handmade jewellery by Hanna Palfrey whose work is inspired by the natural world. Also inspired by nature, wood artist

Mick Waterhouse will be demonstrating carving and showing his beautiful sculptures in a range of woods.

“This celebration of Sussex’s artistic talent is created by Sussex resident artist Bronnie Cunningham’s passion to create an inspiring creative hub for local artist friends and family to join and share what we all do and love with the wider community. Running now for

over 20 years we are delighted to create another festival of art for West Sussex.

“If the weather is fine, bring a picnic and enjoy a stroll around the sculptures in the garden.

“If it is wet enjoy the exhibititions in the marquee, 16th-century cottage, the old studio, Sandy’s shed and the New Barn. There is also the arty dip (a lot like a lucky dip but with art themed prizes), free art making zone or play the musical sculptures and watch the art demonstrations.”

Free parking and free entry. Treve Cottage River Common, near Petworth, GU28 9BH.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.