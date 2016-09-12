Goodwood and the sea are exhibition inspirations

Something Different is the latest exhibition of images by photographer Paul Vincent in Chichester’s Oxmarket Centre of Arts from Tuesday, September 13 until Sunday, September 25.

The exhibition shows images taken mainly around the local area.

Paul’s exhibition has two elements, one being the sea, which consists of all black and white images. The other element is Goodwood Revival, which Paul felt was fitting, as his exhibition starts immediately after this year’s event.

Paul said he decided on the contents of the exhibition earlier this year while out taking pictures on the beach, which was being battered by stormy seas.

“To me there is nothing like watching the power of the waves hammering down on to rocks and beach alike. It just makes you realise the strength and raw power of the sea and just how uncontrollable it is. Black and white images just make it more dramatic.

“I had decided on the pictures to include, but then we had a very windy day a few weeks ago in August which happened during the period of spring tides, so I decided to include these pictures instead.”

Other pictures in Paul’s exhibition this year include images of the Revival, taken over the years while enjoying the event.

Entrance is free. The Oxmarket is open Tuesday till Sunday from 10am to 4.30pm.

For further information visit The Oxmarket at St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester. PO19 1YH or visit www.oxmarket.com.

