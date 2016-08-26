New audiobook on how to leave the booze behind...

It’s summer, the weather is glorious sometimes, the booze is flowing, but for many of us it flows a little too easily…



Selsey author Julian Kirkman-Page offers the perfect answer with the new audiobook version of his guide to life after alcohol.

Summer might just be the time to consider cutting down our alcohol intake, or even quitting forever. So what is life like after alcohol and could you cope?

To celebrate the audiobook version of his successful guide to deciding to quit alcohol, Julian Kirkman-Page is giving away ten copies free. All you have to do is visit www.idontdrink.net and say what your favourite non-alcoholic drink is to be entered into the prize draw.

“This book is aimed firmly at the drinker who probably knows they need to quit, but who doesn’t want to, because they can’t imagine life without alcohol.

“So how difficult is life like without alcohol? Is it even worth considering? And could you cope?”

In January, Julian, author of book I Don’t Drink – how to quit alcohol launched his new book aimed at the drinker who needs to cut down or quit drinking but doesn’t want to.

Julian said: “I never wanted to quit alcohol. I hated the very thought of stopping drinking, but deep inside I knew I had to so I did, and I can’t believe how easy it turned out to be. Despite whatever temptation comes my way, I don’t miss alcohol at all, and stopping drinking has made an incredible difference to my life and the lives of my family. For one thing, I know for a fact I would be dead by now if I were still a drinker!”

The audiobook version has been narrated and produced by Jim Cassidy.

Julian said: “I wanted a professional reader who could couple the comic aspects of the tales in the book with the seriousness of the subject matter. Living without alcohol is not boring but it is life-changing, and I wanted my narrator to be able to stress that. Jim has done a fantastic job and his soft Scots accent will appeal to everyone.”

In December 2012, Julian quit alcohol after having been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, having already watched both his mother and elder brother die from liver failure and seriously expecting to be dead himself by age 56. Now three and a half years later, Julian’s diabetes has been resolved, he has never been so fit or healthy, he has revolutionised his life and he firmly expects to live a full and rewarding life well into his 90s, and all because he quit alcohol.

“But I didn’t want to, and if you don’t really want to either but you know you should – listen to this book!”

One Less for the Road is available as both an e-book, paperback and audiobook from Amazon or via the website www.idontdrink.net.