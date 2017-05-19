‘Oscar’ for Tim Peake exhibition at The Novium

The Tim Peake exhibition at The Novium Museum in Chichester has won a prestigious national award.

The Novium beat competition from a host of other museums to win the Best Temporary or Touring Exhibition 2017 on Wednesday, May 17, at the Museum and Heritage Awards for Excellence, regarded as the Oscars of the museums and heritage industry.

Curator of the exhibition, Novium manager Cathy Hakes said: “It has been an absolute privilege to curate this exhibition and see thousands of visitors engaging with Tim’s inspiring story.”

“To be recognized by the Museum and Heritage Awards in this way is just phenomenal.

“Tim’s parents, Nigel and Angela, the ASDC Destination Space Programme, the UK Space Agency and Tim Peake himself have been so supportive and helpful and we are extremely grateful to them all.”

The free exhibition takes visitors on a space journey that follows Tim’s adventure from growing up in Chichester to becoming the first British European Space Agency Astronaut, and has attracted thousands of new visitors to the museum since its launch in December 2016.

The exhibition is kindly supported by strategic sponsors Air Products, Irwin Mitchell Private Wealth and Vanderbilt Homes.

The awards celebrate the incredible achievements and groundbreaking projects of the past 12 months.

Bernard Donoghue, director of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) and judge at the Museum & Heritage Awards said: “The Novium team won this award in a really tough category beating some of the biggest and most famous museums and galleries in the UK.

“The judges loved that this exhibition was created in an impressively short amount of time; that it hold the story of a genuine local hero; and that it inspired people – most importantly local children – to be ambitious, that everything is possible, and to reach for the stars.

“The award demonstrates that The Novium team are amongst the most creative and dynamic in the whole of the UK museums sector.”

Tim Peake took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their win, tweeting: “Congratulations The Novium Museum on the M and H Awards – great result and well deserved!”