Parham Harvest Fair celebrates country life

Celebrating food, foraging and estate life, Parham Harvest Fair is on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 from 10.30am-5pm.

Spokeswoman Laura Stafford said: “Celebrating the abundance of produce that autumn brings and the traditional rituals of harvest time, Parham’s Harvest Fair brings together the very best of homemade food, locally-grown produce and small holding, as well as activities such as live cookery demonstrations, deer walks, gun dog displays, fungi talks, working horse cart rides, falconry displays, Tudor cooking demonstrations and Tudor dancing in the House. There will also be a wide array of stalls selling food, drink and country wares.

“Local celebrity chef Rosemary Moon will be back by popular demand in the demonstration kitchen, showing us how to create delicious dishes with the very best fresh produce of the season. There will also be a new element to the event this year, with Tudor cooking demonstrations and Tudor dancing in the Great Hall in the Elizabethan House.

“The popular Outdoor Working Arena will be filled with interesting demonstrations, including gundogs, falconry displays and heavy horses. Experts will be on hand to give advice on bee keeping, chickens, ferrets, pigs, sheep and plenty of other interests.

“The exhibitor stalls vary from local food producers to craft makers and outdoor living supplies. The House will be open, and new exhibits from behind the scenes will be on display. Visitors will also have the opportunity to see inside the 18th-century dovecote and the icehouse, both of which are only open for this event. There will also be live jazz in the Pleasure Grounds for those who would like to relax and enjoy the stunning surroundings.”

Adult £10.50 | Senior Citizen £9.50 | Child £5.50 | Under 5’s Free

Parham House & Gardens, Pulborough, West Sussex RH20 4HS; (SATNAV RH20 4HR);

www.parhaminsussex.co.uk / info@parhaminsussex.co.uk.

