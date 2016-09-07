Tickets now needed for Goodwood Revival ‘Over the Road’ events

Anger has been expressed that people will now need a Goodwood Revival ticket to gain access to the ‘Over the Road’ events this weekend.

The area, where live music, funfair rides, stalls and other entertainment is put on, has been free for families to attended in previous years.

Lizzy Henry said: “We bought our Friday tickets months ago and usually then go to the free outside area on Sunday as otherwise it is hard to see both areas in one day.

“We have bought a second vintage dress for the Sunday and now cannot attend. As we found out by accident I wonder how many people will turn up hoping to get in and will be turned away?”

She warned it could add to the usual traffic congestion if people turn up without knowing they need a ticket and are turned away.

Laura Gilbert-Burke, Goodwood’s motorsport PR manager, confirmed: “We work closely with the local council to make relevant updates and amendments to the Goodwood Revival in order to secure our annual event licence.

“In accordance with the council’s requirements, to keep visitor numbers at comfortable levels, from this year on, all visitors to the Over The Road area will need to show a Revival ticket.”

