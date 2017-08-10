Big Picnic includes creative art exhibition

Disability charity United Response welcomes the community to its third annual Big Picnic.

Cake decorating, an organic allotment-grown vegetable stall, books and a tombola are among stalls at the Band Stand in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis, tomorrow from 10.30am to 3pm.

Artworks will be displayed creatively in the park using trees and bushes

Unique to this year’s picnic, there will also be an art exhibition, displaying pieces from United Response’s bi-weekly art group for people with mental health needs.

Works of art will include pictures using various mediums, such as pencil, watercolour, and pastel, art poems, hand-made cards and jewellery. They will be displayed creatively in the park using trees and bushes.

Vicky Arnell-Smith, service manager, said: “Art is a fantastic emotional outlet. It can take people’s minds off things and distract their thoughts away from the anxiety. During creative activities, we have noticed an improvement in people’s well-being and ability to manage all aspects of their mental health.

“This exhibition is providing a useful focus and boost for our group. They have produced interesting work which deserves to be showcased. The exhibition also aims to raise awareness of United Response services in the community, so that people who may need support are aware what services are available to them.”

The exhibition has been planned, curated and organised by those who attend the art group. It has been made possible by a grant through United Response’s Small Sparks programme, funded by the Clothworkers’ Foundation. These grants enable the people supported by United Response to be active members of the wider community.

There will be an information stand at the Big Picnic where people can find out more about United Response services, as well as other organisations such as the Sussex Recovery College.

People of all ages are invited to go along and join in with the activities and picnic lunch. Food will be provided but visitors are encouraged to take along extras to add to the picnic.

All funds raised from the stalls and the sale of vegetables and cakes will go to United Response, a charity which supports people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and mental health needs to live in the community.

The money will be used to benefit the charity’s mental health services in Bognor Regis, including to buy seeds for their allotment.