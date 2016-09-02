Cancer survivor’s journey inspires eight-hour Yogatho

Sidlesham yoga teacher Niki Perry is organising an eight-hour Yogathon to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The fundraising event will be held at her Cowshed Yoga Studio in Sidlesham Common on Thursday, September 15.

Sidlesham yoga teacher Niki Perry

Niki said the Yogathon is part of eight events she has organised for her friend, a cancer survivor Fiona Marley, aiming to raise more than £3,000 for the charity.

The fundraising events were inspired by Fiona’s terrifying experience of bowel cancer and her journey through diagnosis, surgery, treatment and finally recovery.

Niki explained: “Last year, a good friend of mine, Fiona Marley, suffered the shock, the surgery, the eight rounds of chemotherapy and then the journey back to feeling human again after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

“She is now fully recovered and finally feels she can move on with her life.

“The aim is to raise as much as possible for this worthwhile cause in the hope that eventually no one will have to endure the same experience.”

The Yogathon will be split into seven back-to-back classes, each completely different in style, with six separate yoga teachers leading throughout the day.

There are 18 spaces available per class, with options to take part in different sections of the day, giving people of every level the chance to take part in the event, whether they choose to practice for one hour or all eight hours.

The cost is £20 for one hour, £25 for 90 minutes and £150 for the full eight hours. All proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK.

For more information and to find out how to sign up, visit www.nikiperryyoga.com or telephone 07968 605085.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk

2 – Like our Facebook page at Chichester Observer Facebook

3 – Follow us on Twitter at @Chiobserver

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.