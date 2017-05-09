Celebrating cultural diversity in Bognor Regis

Rox Around The World aims to bring together the diverse cultures within the Bognor Regis community through a celebration of music and the arts.

This year’s event runs on May 13 in Bognor’s Hotham Park from 11-5, aiming to promote cultural diversity and acceptance in the area.

Project manager Rowan Davies is working with a team of fellow events management students at the University of Chichester. Expected numbers are 3,000 people across the day.

“The Mardi Gras was a big success last year with a different event group. Our client Rox wanted us to put a new twist on things this year.”

Rowan and the team are promising six live acts, five interactive workshops, four activity zones, three live parades, two dance performances and one great, free, family event.

“Rox had a database of people that we could ask for the music. We have ranged from independent guitarists to live band and schools. It was just really for people to showcase their skills. Each set is between 15 and 40 minutes, with The Daytonas as the headliners on the day.

“The whole thing is free,” says Rowan who goes into it with his colleagues (right) knowing that they will all be assessed by the university for the way they have put the whole thing together: “They will be looking at things like how smoothly it all runs and so on, but speaking on behalf of me and everybody else, I think we have got a really clear vision for it and how we wanted to run it.

“We have been given certain objectives that we have got to meet. We are needing to promote the good work and continue the brand image of Rox through the execution of a strategic publicity campaign. And our theme is diversity. We are wanting to promote a message of love and unity. Bognor sometimes has negative publicity, and we just want to bring the whole community together.”

Rowan confirmed the following programme:

Bandstand Stage: 11-11.15am Arun District Scouts Marching Band; 11.25-11.45am RAFA Choir; 11.45-12.05pm Arabesque School Of Performing Arts; 12.10-12.35pm Star Ignited Performance Academy; 12.35-12.50pm Carey School of Irish Dance; 12.55-1.20pm; Matt Fiddes- martial arts display; 1.20-2pm Luna Blue; 2-2.30pm Celebration Samba (parade); 2-2.10pm Dream Fitness Activity; 2.30-2.40pm Samba Band; 2.45-3.30pm Headliner – The Daytonas; 3.35-3.55pm The Renegade Dogs; 3.55-4.20pm Forcina Trio; 4.40-5pm TS Sturdy NTC

Workshop Tent: 11.30am -12.15pm Town Crier Workshop, run by the Chichester Town Crier; 12.30-1.15pm Music Workshop, run by Star Ignited Performance Academy; 1.30-2.15pm Glass Art Workshop, run by Felix and Tabitha; 3-3.45pm African Drumming Workshop, run by Batafon Arts; 4–4.45pm Martial Arts Workshop, run by Matt Fiddes.

