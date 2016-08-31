Celebrity builder sets abseil challenge for Selsey firm

Selsey-based firm Checkatrade is hosting a charity abseil at Spinnaker Tower, featuring TV builder Craig Phillips.

It is the firm’s biggest fundraising event of the year and up ot 40 people can take part on Sunday, September 11.

The abseil is priced at £50 and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £200 in sponsorship. All proceeds will go to the Checkatrade Foundation, which will support the Lighthouse Foundation in Nepal and the ongoing efforts to repair and build following the devastating earthquake last year.

Celebrity Craig, a Checkatrade ambassador, will be taking part and there is a ‘Beat Craig’ competition, testing people to abseil down the tower in a quicker time than the Big Brother winner.

“I can’t wait to get involved in this event – it’s for a fantastic cause and it’s also going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

“I challenge anyone to beat my time but I’m planning on being number one so you’ll really have to be speedy to catch me.”

Standing at more than 170ft high, the structure is taller than the London Eye and offers stunning views over Portsmouth Harbour.

Checkatrade managing director Gavin Dutton and chief executive Kevin Byrne will both be in attendance to lead the supporters and cheer on the abseilers.

Visit abseil.checkatrade.com for more details.

