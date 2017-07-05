Charity motorbike rally in Lodsworth

Bikers from all over Europe will descend on Lodsworth for the annual Southern Comfort Vmax Rally.

The charity motorbike rally is a weekend full of live music, beer and Yamaha Vmaxs at Lodsworth Village Hall.

Organiser Amelia Green said: “It has become well known in the area and we do get a lot of locals visiting each year. Everyone is welcome.

“This year, we will be raising money for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. As bikers, this is a cause very close to our hearts and this particular charity was chosen by a biker who has experienced first hand the air ambulance’s amazing service.

“Last year, we were able to raise more than £1,100 for them. As we are self financing, any money made on top of expenses goes 100 per cent towards the charity.”

The rally starts on Friday at 12pm with stalls, then rock cover band Iron Tyger will be live at 9pm.

The bikers’ ride out around the English countryside starts on Saturday at 10.30am. There will be a charity pop-up tent in the afternoon, a charity auction and raffle around 6pm, then live music from 9pm.