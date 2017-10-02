Cycles Chartres 2018 launch event

Rotarians have chosen the main chartiy for Cycle Chartres 2018.

Chichester Harbour Rotary Club will launch next year’s popular annual ride at Chichester Park Hotel on Tuesday, October 17, at 7.30pm.

A presentation will be made about the work of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, the main charity for the 2018 ride.

In the last ten years, Cycle Chartres, which takes riders from Chichester to its twinned city of Chartres, has raised more than 120,000 for various charities.

A cheque will be presented on the night to Brain Tumour Research, the main charity for this year’s ride. Some of the money will also go to other local charities.

Martin Helyer, one of the organisers, said: “The event grows and improves each year. Now an annual tradition, it has run every year since 2007.

“All marshals are volunteers from around Chichester and local companies sponsor the event each year.

“It is not a cycle race – it is a very social, friendly weekend away and many good friendships are formed on the road. Generally, riders form small groups of similar ability and spend the weekend gently cycling through the French countryside.”

There is a strong sense of camaraderie and all the logistics are taken care of, so the cyclists can relax and enjoy the ride.

The total distance is 150 miles spread over three days, with the busiest section being from Chichester to Portsmouth.

Visit www.facebook.com/cyclechartres or www.cycle-chartres.org for more information.