Ed’s Easy Diner in Crawley launches new junior menu

Everyone’s favourite slice of Americana, Ed’s Easy Diner, have a treat in store for ankle-biters and little ones with their newly revamped Ed’s Junior Menu.

In addition to the popular puppy dogs and chicken strips made from 100% chicken breast, they’ve added deliciously moreish mac’n’cheese bites, trendy sweet potato fries and brownies into the mix.

The Mini Moos, the pint-sized version of Ed’s famous milkshakes, are available in nine flavours, including Oreo, peanut butter, butterscotch and Nutella, with the option to have it served as a malt, like a real fifties daddy-o. Cool.

Budding artists are entertained with crayons and activity sheets, while aspiring photographers can get snapping with our ‘selfie frames’ and playful props of glasses, hipster mustaches and more.

With great food, authentic retro fun and the greatest soundtrack in town, Ed’s Easy Diner is a great value casual restaurant experience, bringing a tempting array of stateside staples, from burgers and dogs to pulled meats and chilli.

The Ed’s Junior Menu and fun pack is for children aged 10 and under, priced at £5.95 for main, side and a drink, upgrade to a Mini Moo shake for only £1, while malt is an additional 40p.

Ed's Fried Chicken Burger

Our verdict - by Mark Dunford:

If my seven-year-old Noah's reaction to the new menu is anything to go by, Ed’s Easy Diner’s new junior menu is going to be a winner.

Noah got to sample all the dishes on the menu and the clear favourite with him were the ‘delicious and crunchy’ chicken strips, closely followed by the cheeseburger, which is very generous in size.

There are plenty of desserts on offer and Noah went for the chocolate brownie with ice cream. You can’t lose with that combo!

Chicken Caesar Salad

But it’s not just about the kids, my wife and I enjoyed a chicken caesar salad and Ed’s Fried Chicken Burger respectively. Both were very nice dishes which were washed down by a delightful butterscotch milkshake. We were almost tempted by the new Reese’s peanut butter shake but we knew from previous experience the butterscotch was a winner.

My wife fancied a dessert and went for the apple pie and it was deep-filled and very tasty.

Along with the jukebox at your table and the superb service, Ed’s Easy Diner is a real slice of Americana and a great experience.

The selection of main courses from the new junior menu

