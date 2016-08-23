Festival workshops will spark children’s interest in science

A two-man mission to spark children’s interest in science has taken to the streets.

The Pocket Science Festival is currently on a tour of Sussex, taking in Brighton, Worthing, Eastbourne and Billingshurst.

Created by science magicians Richard Robinson and Jonathan Hare, from BBC’s Rough Science, it promises a fantastic afternoon out for the whole family.

Richard, director of Brighton Science Festival, said: “It looks like a funfair – it is a funfair – but each of the attractions has a bit of science to enthral and enthuse young minds.

“It’s a two-man science mission to spark children’s curiosity with fun and interactive workshops and talks.”

With a wealth of hands-on activities, the self-contained education roadshop has been roaming the county and beyond for the last ten years, fostering learning and co-operation while inspiring young people with the everyday wonders of science.

The ever-growing line-up is packed with a whole host of new tricks, demonstrations and games, alongside old favourites such as the Heath Robinson inspired contraption, the Incredible Machine.

New additions include zip-wire seagull bombing and the opportunity for children to grow several times their original size, or shrink to the size of a pin.

The tour, suitable for children aged seven to 14 and their families, began in Brighton last Tuesday and continues at the Sidney Walter Centre, Worthing, on Wednesday, August 31.

The festival then moves to The Under Ground Theatre, Eastbourne, on Thursday, September 1; the Billingshurst Centre on Friday, September 2, and back to Brighton, to the Synergy Centre, on Saturday, September 3.

All events run from 11am to 4pm and entry is £3, under sevens free.

