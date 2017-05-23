Free family fun day for Kingsham estate

Grace Church is planning a free community fun day for the Kingsham estate.

There will be fun for all the family at Whyke Oval, in Hay Road, Chichester, on Saturday, May 27, from 11am to 2pm.

The church has already run successful community days in Bognor Regis and Midhurst, and is gearing up for about 1,000 people to attend the Chichester event.

Organiser Chris Kimbangi said: “It is so easy for people to sit in their houses and the only connection they ever have with their neighbours is when then pass them by outside or to moan about something.

“What we want to do is create an opportunity for the community to come together to have fun.

“Any person in the community can be involved, whether they are a millionaire or have no money. Everything is free so nobody needs to be excluded and there is something for every age group.

“As a church, it is really easy to hid in the building and be a secret group but it is important to engage with the community and show there are normal people who have faith and want to do good in the community.

“We want to show that church can be a fun place to be. I think people believe church is boring or irrelevant or all they want is money, and we are trying to combat that.”

Grace Church is covering all the costs of putting on the event and many clubs and organisations in the area have offered their services, or donated prizes for the raffle, free of charge.