Hindu festival will be a day of celebration

Chichester Vedic Cultural Society is busy preparing for its annual Navaratri Pooja Cultural Festival.

Navaratri is one of the greatest Hindu festivals, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

It is also known a the Durga Pooja and is celebrated by getting together for Garbha and other Indian dances, as well as nightly feasts.

Everyone is invited for a day of celebration on Sunday, September 24, at Donnington Parish Hall, Stockbridge Road, from 9am to 4pm.

Yatin Bhatt said: “With great price, Chichester Vedic Cultural Society, with the help of the community and volunteers, is looking forward to organising this year’s festival.

“Please register for the event as resources are limited. You can contribute and also have Durga Pooja performed for your family when registering.”

People are asked to make one food item for offering to Durga Mata. It can be a sweet, dry snacks, savoury, farsan such as onion bhaji or a vegetarian item.

The programme begins with a Pooja and Havan by a Hindu priest at 10am, followed by Aarti, an Hindu religious ritual of worship, at 11.45am, a children’s offering dance at midday, Mahaprasaad at 12.30pm and Garbha at 1pm.

Other highlights include face painting, henna, Balagokulam, classical dance and Annakut.

Volunteers are needed and help in any form would be welcomed.

Visit www.chivedicculturalsociety.org to register and to make a donation.