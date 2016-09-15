LISTINGS: 15 - 22 September

Below is a list of events taking place in the Observer area over the upcoming week. To submit an event send details to listings@chiobserver.co.uk

Thursday, September 15

BOGNOR

EVENT: Wings Annual Dance with live music, tombola and the RAFA Summer Draw @ RAFA Club, Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis. 8pm. Free entry. All members and guests welcome.

GROUP: The first Messy Church of this new school year. This is at Aldwick Baptist Church, 43 Gossamer Lane, Bognor. It is at 3.15pm and all are welcome. Parents are asked to stay with the children. There is fun, games, craft, bible story, then a fun meal for all. For more information contact Ben Lander on 07445 534080

CHICHESTER

ART : Chichester Art Society at Bassil Shippam Centre, Tozer Way, St Pancras. 6.30pm-8.45pm. “Chinese Brush Painting” - a demo by Pauline Cherrett, well known expert artist in this medium, co-founder of the Chinese Brush Painters Society and author of many popular instructional books. Parking and step-free access. Visitors always welcome (£3). Further details from 01243 602360 or visit www.chi-art-soc.org

EXHIBITIONS: New Embroidery Group – Fusion An exhibition of stitched textiles; Amy Clarke – Beautiful Every Day An exciting solo exhibition of 365 miniature paintings inspired by suggestions from the public. Paul Vincent – Something Different Recent photographs capturing the beauty of the Sussex landscape; Caroline Bonar – Hand Painted Silk Scarves. Individually designed and painted scarves in vibrant and exciting colours. These exhibitions are running until 25 September. Oxmarket Centre of Arts. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10am - 4.30pm. Free admission. St Andrews Court, off East Street, Chichester, PO1 IYH. Further information 01243 779103

LECTURE: The Historical Association (Chichester Branch) will be meeting at Friends’ Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester, PO19 1NX at 7.30pm when Dr Kent Federowich of the University of the West of England will address us on ‘The Trouble with Allies: Dominion Forces in the UK, 1914-1919’. Visitors welcome £3. Refreshments will be served from 7pm. For more information, please contact 01243 542911.

TALK: CancerWise Open House - 10.30am - 12pm at Tavern House, Basin Road, Chichester, PO19 8DU. A talk with Gill Routledge on Using Meditation to connect to love.

MIDHURST

GROUP: ‘Singing for the Brain’ for people living with dementia and their carers. 10am - 12pm in the Willow room in The Grange Leisure Centre, Midhurst.

Friday, September 16

BIRDHAM

TALK: Introduction to Freedom at the End of Life talk. Birdham Village Hall PO20 7HA at 2.30pm. A step-by-step guide to creating order, peace and direction for the rest of your life and beyond. This free talk will address many of the top concerns that people have as they approach the end of life. This will be a light-hearted and informative talk with a view to taking it further.

CHICHESTER

MUSIC: The City Folk Club; 8pm for 8.30pm. The Guide Hall, Whyke Lane, PO19 7US. All kinds of acoustic music in a singaround format. All welcome. Admission £2. Enquiries: 01243 574021.

WALK: HeartSmart walk: Chichester Canal basin walk. L: Janet M: Ann F. Time: 1hr 30minutes Distance: 3.5 mile level. Return by bus. Bring bus pass or money for fare. Can be muddy in places when wet. Meet: Chichester Canal, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DT. By Car: From Chichester city centre go south along Basin Road to Canal Wharf. Limited parking but plenty of public car parks available in the city centre. 10.30am

FELPHAM

MEETING: Meeting of Felpham and Middleton Horticultural Society at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Centre, Grassmere Close, Felpham PO22 7NU. Jim MacDonald will give an illustrated talk on ‘Growing Sweet Peas for Pleasure and Exhibition’. Jim has been growing sweet peas for approx 50 years. He is a member of the National Sweet Pea society and a member of the RHS Wisley. Visitors welcome. Free entry and Car park. Further details phone 01243 584483. Website: www.fandmhs.co.uk

Saturday, September 17

BOGNOR

EVENT: Wings Annual Dance with live music, tombola and the RAFA Summer Draw @ RAFA Club, Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis. 8pm. Free entry. All members and guests welcome.

CHICHESTER

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 2pm from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

LODSWORTH

FAYRE: Lodsworth Country Fayre, 12pm - 4pm at St Peter’s Churchyard, Church Lane, GU28 9DE. Alpaca, local produce, honey, crafts, walking sticks, corn dollies, chocolates, Italian breads, beers, light lunches, wine, tea and cakes. Work of talented local artists, blacksmith, singers, musicians. Children’s story telling, bell ringers, history of the area... come and relax under the beautiful ancient trees! For more details email lodsworthcountryfayre@gmail.com

PAGHAM

DANCE: The Mulberries present a Barn Dance with The Woodsiders at the Pagham Village Hall, Pagham Road, Pagham at 7.30pm. Tickets in advance £7/children £5 on 01243 697593. Please bring your own food and drink. Proceeds to local charities. Wheelchair access

Sunday, September 18

ARUNDEL

WALK: HeartSmart walk: Black Rabbit. L: Dominic. Time: 2 hrs. Distance: 5 or 3 miles, easy, flat riverside walk, no stiles. Meet: Mill Road car park by river in town centre (charge). By car: A27 to Arundel town centre. At bottom of hill turn left before river, car park on right. 10.30am.

CHICHESTER

EVENTS: Chichester Model Engineers in Blackberry Lane, Chichester PO19 7FS will be holding a ‘Steam on Sunday’ Open Afternoon, with train rides, between 2pm and 5pm. Admission is free; each ticket for a train ride is only £1. The “Drive a Train Yourself” 00 Gauge Model Railway will be in use. Further information is on Chichester Model Engineers website: www.cdsme.co.uk or by phone to 07954 051594.

WALK: Chichester Tour Guides invite you to join a Chichester City Highlights Walk each Sunday at 11.30am. Discover Chichester’s history with one of our qualified and registered Blue or Green Badge guides who love to share the city’s stories. Just £6 per person with no need to book. Meet at the Cathedral Bell Tower, West Street PO19 1RP for an 11.30 start and enjoy a 90 minute informative walk through the cathedral grounds and city centre. Telephone 01243 850 533 and see www.chtg.co.uk for more ideas on other bookable Talks and Tours. Find and follow us on Facebook,Twitter and Tripadvisor too.

EMSWORTH

EXERCISE: Bourne Leisure Centre hosts an open day from 10am until 3pm and will hold open badminton sessions, archery, roller skating sessions, group cycling classes, a children’s soft play session called Active Antz and face painting. Visitors will also be given the opportunity to take part in a prize draw, with £500 worth of personal training sessions and an annual gym membership up for grabs.

PETWORTH

EVENT: Coultershaw Heritage Site on A285 1 ½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven Beam Pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway to Petworth. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50; children free. For more call 01798 865 774 or visit www.coultershaw.co.uk

RUNCTON

CONSERVATION: Wetland Management in Leythorne Meadow with Peter Etheridge of the Chichester Conservation Volunteers from 10am. 01243 783365 or 07833 703418

Monday, September 19

CHICHESTER

FITNESS: Over 70s Keep-Fit. An exercise class for ‘the-not-so-young’. Top to toe exercises to music to keep you fit and mobile. We move, we stretch, we use chairs- no floor-work! Mondays, 11am @ The Guides Hall, Whyke Lane, Chichester. For more details please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

GROUP: CancerWise Between Friends Breast Cancer Group - 11am - 12.30pm at Tavern House, Basin Road, Chichester, PO19 8DU.

PETERSFIELD

WALK: HeartSmart walk: Petersfield. L: Andrew M: Peter D. Time: Two hrs. Distance: 4 miles. Along Rother meadows to Durford Abbey; stiles. Meet: Petersfield Heath Pond car park (SU755227). By car: B2141 to South Harting, left on B2146 to Petersfield, car park on right. 10.30am.

Tuesday, September 20

CHICHESTER

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

PETERSFIELD

POETRY: Petersfield Write Angle Poetry & Music. Joelle Taylor & Open Mic, 7.15pm for 7.30pm. Entry £5 - at The Townhouse, 28 High Street, Petersfield, GU32 3JL. Joelle Taylor is ‘a shape-shifter, myth maker, linguistic risk taker; poetical activist, surrealist. There’s the open mic for those of you who want to perform your own poetry and music as well as a raffle for free meals at an excellent local restaurant.

Wednesday, September 21

BOSHAM

FITNESS: Fitness-over-60. An exercise class to improve your fitness level and keep you fit and flexible. Wednesdays, 9.25am @ Bosham Village Hall. For more details, please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

CHICHESTER

CHOIR: CancerWise Top C Choir - 1.30pm - 2.30pm at The Studio, New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester, PO19 7XY.

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

Thursday, September 22

CHCIHESTER

GROUP: CancerWise Open House - 10.30am - 12pm at Tavern House, Basin Road, Chichester, PO19 8DU. A talk with Denise Kelly on nutrition.

MEETING: The Facts about Fracking. Chichester and Bognor Green Party invite you to a public meeting to discuss the issues around fracking in Sussex. Thursday 22 September at 7.30, Bassil Shippam Centre, Tozer Way, St Pancras, Chichester, PO19 7LG..

MUSIC: Chichester Pickers Acoustic Music Club. Every second and fourth Thursday at Chichester Inn – 38 West Street. Acoustic musicians/singers – all genres welcomed. 15 minute spots offered (as available). Admission by donation in honesty box. Details chipickers2016@gmail.com

TALK: Illustrated talk by Sue Walsh on ‘Bird Ringing and Migration’ to the RSPB Chichester Local Group at The Pallant Suite, Masonic Hall, South Pallant, Chichester at 7.30pm. Entrance members £2.50/visitors £3.50. 01243 262833. Wheelchair access

PAGHAM

WALK: HeartSmart walk: Pagham to Hunston. L: Jane. Time:2 hrs 30minutes Distance: 5 miles. This flat linear walk takes in fields and lanes, finishing at the canal at Hunston. A few stiles. Return to Pagham by bus. Please bring money/bus pass. PLEASE NOTE IF THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF RAIN THE FIELDS MAY BE FLOODED AND A SHORTER WALK WILL BE AVAILABLE INSTEAD. Meet: At the harbour end of Church Lane where the road ends. By Car: Follow the B2166 to Pagham, continue past Church Farm into Church Lane and follow the road to the end (do not use the church car park). By Bus: No 60 from Chichester (every 15 mins) stops on the corner of Pagham Road and Sea Lane. 10.30am.