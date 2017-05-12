LISTINGS: Friday 12 May - Thursday 18 May

Below are the listings for the Observer area from Friday 5 May up to and including Thursday 11 May. To submit your event for inclusion email details to listings@chiobserver.co.uk. Please note we can never guarantee that an event will be included.

Friday, May 12

ALDWICK

EVENT: Aldwick Quilters’ 9th quilt show. 10am-4pm at the Pagham United Reformed Church, Pagham Road, PO21 4NJ. Entrance £2 (accompanied husband and children free). Special charity quilt raffle.

CHICHESTER

EXHIBITIONS: Iain White – One Man’s Mountain This exhibition seeks to capture the essence of a particular place known intimately by the artist; David Meeking Semi-abstract sea and landscapes in oil which have a thick impasto to them; Nicola Willoughby Latest landscape and architectural work using a mix of printing and painting techniques. 9 – 21 May Oxmarket Centre of Arts. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10am - 4.30pm. Free admission. St Andrews Court, off East Street, Chichester, PO1 IYH. Further information 01243 779103

PETWORTH

TALK: PACT: Spring talk at 7.30pm. Petworth Churches Together (PACT) has a giant from the environmental world coming to speak . Dr Ruth Valerio with speak on Friday 12th May at St.Mary’s Petworth GU28 0AD with the title of Hope in a Changing world. With President Donald Trump saying that he will cancel the Paris Agreement ( signed by 207 nations), what is the future of climate change now? Ruth is not only an environmentalist but a theologian, social activist and author. She has worked with A Roche UK, where she created the Eco Church award scheme and is now a director of Tear Fund. Details from Gerald Gresham Cooke 01798 342151.

Saturday, May 13

ALDWICK

CHURCH: As part of our 79th anniversary celebrations, we are holding Mega Messy Church at Aldwick Baptist Church, 43 Gossamer Lane. This starts at 11am and finishes at 1pm. This includes games, craft, and fun food. Parents are asked to stay with their children. There will be plenty of party food and drink. There is no cost, but donations always welcome, but not necessary to cover basic costs. Then, on Sunday, the guest speaker is Dave Woodward. This service starts at 10.30am and there is a Sunday School.

EVENT: Aldwick Quilters’ 9th quilt show. 10am-4pm at the Pagham United Reformed Church, Pagham Road, PO21 4NJ. Entrance £2 (accompanied husband and children free). Special charity quilt raffle.

BOSHAM

EVENT: Bosham Chidham & District Horticultural Society, 10am-12pm. Come to our plant sale and coffee morning. Bosham village hall. Entrance and coffee 50p. Raffle, books and cakes.

CHICHESTER

COMEDY: Saturday Quackers - A fun, informal afternoon of ‘open’ mic’ style stand-up comedy. Brand new and upcoming comedians from across the south, bring the chuckles to Chi! 3pm at The Chichester Inn, West Street, Chichester. Free entry.

FAIR: Transition Chichester, the local environmental group, is holding a green fair in the Assembly Room on North Street, Chichester from 10am to 4pm. The Fair will showcase the work of local environmental groups and there will be a Fairtrade Cafe serving coffee, tea, home bakes and light lunches throughout the day.

Everyone is welcome and there is no charge for entry.

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 2pm from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

WORKSHOP: Will Dyke print workshop, 10am - 1pm at the Scout Hall, Chichester High School, Kingsham Road, PO19 8AE. Try lino and woodcut (drypoint, collagraph, monoprint also available). £15 per person - includes tuition, use of tools, press, inks and practice materials. For full details and to book your place call Will on 07786 270649, or mail@willdyke-printmaking.co.uk. Also - Wednesday mornings every week, contact Will for details.

PAGHAM

MUSIC: The Mulberries present a 60s-70s Rock, Blues, Soul, Reggae Night with The WIP Band at the Pagham Village Hall, Pagham Road, Pagham at 7.30pm. Tickets in advance £8/children £5 on 01243 697593 Please bring your own food and drink. Proceeds to local charities. Wheelchair access.

TANGMERE

HISTORY: Tangmere Local History Group are holding an open day, 10.30pm - 3.30pm, in Tangmere Village Centre. We have recently set up a website, which records the story of our village from earliest times until the present day. We already have maps, documents, photos, drawings and oral histories on the website, and we invite anyone who has memories of the village in former times to come and visit our exhibition, and have a chat to us over a cup of tea and cake. For further information, please contact Alison Coote : chairman@tangmere-history.org.uk 01243 773276

Sunday, May 14

BOGNOR

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Sundays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 1pm Sparring class. 2pm four years upwards. Mixed class. 3pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

MUSIC: Chichester City Band will perform a spring concert at the Selsey Centre from 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 (£8 for concessions). Kids go free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available from the Selsey centre or on the door.

PETWORTH

EVENT: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285 1 ½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free; 01798 865 774 www.coultetshaw.co.uk

Monday, May 15

BOGNOR

JUDO: Bognor Regis Zen Judo Club. Zen judo, 6yrs to adult, beginners welcome. Pay as you go £5 per session. 7pm to 9pm (mixed) every Monday, all students and grades. South Bersted Church Hall, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, PO22 9QE. Telephone contact for more details: 07506689314 or 07904081211. For more visit www.brzjc.co.uk.

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Mondays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 4pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

FITNESS: Over 70s Keep-Fit. An exercise class for ‘the-not-so-young’. Top to toe exercises to music to keep you fit and mobile. We move, we stretch, we use chairs- no floor-work! Mondays, 11am @ The Newell Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester. Parking available. For more details please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

PAGHAM

FLOWERS: West Bognor Flower Club is moving to Pagham Village Hall, Pagham Road, PO21 4NJ. The first meeting at the new venue will be on Monday 15th May. Doors open at 1.45pm. The demonstrator will be Jane Walker. Visitors welcome - £4.50 each. Any queries please contact anneparker2017@gmail.com or phone the Secretary on 01243 264659.

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

STEDHAM

GROUP: The Midhurst Writers’ Group has a new home and is now meeting from 7.30pm each Monday in the Memorial Hall, The Street, Stedham. New members are always welcome to our informal sessions - all you need is a desire to write - and you are invited to drop in and say hello or find out more by calling either our Chairman, Bob Berry on 01730 814005 or our Treasurer, Andrew Guyatt on 01730 812055. You can check us out too, at our website: midhurstwritersgroup.org.uk

Tuesday, May 16

CHICHESTER

MONEY: CAP Money Course. Struggling to budget or just want to improve your money management? This free 3 session course is for anyone, irrespective of income, financial circumstances or knowledge. It aims to improve your money management, tailored specifically to your needs and enable you to successfully budget and keep out of debt. Start time: 10.30am. End time: 12.30pm. Location: St Pancras Hall, 101 St Pancras, Chichester PO19 7LJ.

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

PETERSFIELD

POETRY: Sara Hirsch - “dazzling inventiveness of writing and unerring precision of delivery” - returns to Write Angle Poetry & Music Open Mic, Petersfield. Plus open mic for your own poetry & music or just come enjoy! Townhouse Pub/Bistro, 28 High St, Petersfield - 7.15pm for 7.30pm, Entry £6

Wednesday, May 17

BOSHAM

EVENT: You are invited to try some FREE holistic therapy treatments at The Hamblin Trust from 12.15pm -1.45pm. No need to book but please arrive early to choose the treatment of your choice! Please call 01243 572109 or visit www.thehamblintrust.org.uk for more information. All welcome.

FITNESS: Fitness-over-60. An exercise class to improve your fitness level and keep you fit and flexible. Wednesdays, 9.25am @ Bosham Village Hall. For more details, please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

CHICHESTER

KARATE: Chichester Tsuyoi karate club is every Wednesday, juniors 5yrs and over 6pm to 7pm and seniors 15yrs and over 7pm to 8pm. Fee is £5 a session (no contract). Learn self defence and get fit in the process, sessions are held at Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive. Special offer for beginners free karate suit after you achieve the first six lessons. We pride ourselves on being a friendly but disciplined club. Contact senior instructor shihan Chris Bremford 5th Dan on 07535775078 or just turn up on the day. All tsuyoi instructors hold a full licence and are CRB checked.

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

FISHBOURNE

HEALTH: Health Qi Gong Club every Wednesday morning between 10am and 11am in The Fishbourne Centre (PO18 8BE)

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

WEST WITTERING

BOULES: The new boules season has started in Wittering & we are looking for new members to come & enjoy this friendly group. Free taster sessions for all, beginners, all ages & those with disabilities can try this fun game as all equipment is provided, instruction if needed, & plenty of easy parking. Club members meet on every Wednesday from 1pm and, once a member, can play at an time at the beautiful Millennium Meadow, Elms Lane, West Wittering, PO20 8LW. For more details please contact Barry on 07969253071.

Thursday, May 18

BOXGROVE

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Thursdays at the Community Hall, 4pm 3-6 years, 5pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.