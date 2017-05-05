LISTINGS: Friday 5 May - Thursday 11 May

Below are the listings for the Observer area from Friday 5 May up to and including Thursday 11 May. To submit your event for inclusion email details to listings@chiobserver.co.uk. Please note we can never guarantee that an event will be included.

Friday, May 5

CHICHESTER

TALK: The editors of Slightly Foxed, a literary magazine, will be talking about setting up the magazine, the challenges of running a small magazine, the rise of independent publishing, working with their favourite authors and last year’s surprise best seller!

A talk hosted by the Chichester Literary Society at 7.15pm, St George’s Hall, Cleveland Rd., Chichester, PO19 7AD. Visitors always welcome for £5.

DONNINGTON

TALK: All gardeners are involved with wildlife one way or the other. Come to Donnington Parish Hall at 7pm for 7.30pm to hear Sarah Hughes give an illustrated talk entitled “Wildlife Matters”. Entrance £1 to non-members of the gardening club. Easy parking. Refreshments. Plants and seeds for sale. All welcome. Info from Brian on 01243 782729.

Saturday, May 6

CHICHESTER

MUSIC: Chichester City Band will play at the City Cross from 11am until 1pm for free but donations are all welcome towards our elementary brass group.

LITTLEHAMPTON

FLOWERS: The Littlehampton Town Show Committee will be holding their popular annual plant sale at the Littlehampton Guide Hall in Duke Street, Littlehampton from 10am-12pm. Entry is free and everyone is welcome to pop in. There will be the usual good quality bedding and vegetable plants for sale, delicious homemade cakes, a large book stall, a selection of bric a brac and a tombola. Hot and cold refreshments will also be available. Plants sell out very quickly so arrive early to avoid disappointment. All of the money raised from the sale will help run the 2017 Littlehampton Town Show on the 9th September.

SELSEY

MEETING: Selsey Cancer Relief Fund AGM with stalls and refreshments after. 10am in the Methodist Church Hall. Look for the blue balloons. All welcome. Large car park behind fire station.

Sunday, May 7

BOGNOR

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Sundays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 1pm Sparring class. 2pm four years upwards. Mixed class. 3pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

PETWORTH

EVENT: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285 1 ½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free; 01798 865 774 www.coultetshaw.co.uk

Monday, May 8

BOGNOR

JUDO: Bognor Regis Zen Judo Club. Zen judo, 6yrs to adult, beginners welcome. Pay as you go £5 per session. 7pm to 9pm (mixed) every Monday, all students and grades. South Bersted Church Hall, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, PO22 9QE. Telephone contact for more details: 07506689314 or 07904081211. For more visit www.brzjc.co.uk.

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Mondays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 4pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

FITNESS: Over 70s Keep-Fit. An exercise class for ‘the-not-so-young’. Top to toe exercises to music to keep you fit and mobile. We move, we stretch, we use chairs- no floor-work! Mondays, 11am @ The Newell Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester. Parking available. For more details please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

STEDHAM

GROUP: The Midhurst Writers’ Group has a new home and is now meeting from 7.30pm each Monday in the Memorial Hall, The Street, Stedham. New members are always welcome to our informal sessions - all you need is a desire to write - and you are invited to drop in and say hello or find out more by calling either our Chairman, Bob Berry on 01730 814005 or our Treasurer, Andrew Guyatt on 01730 812055. You can check us out too, at our website: midhurstwritersgroup.org.uk

Tuesday, May 9

CHICHESTER

MONEY: CAP Money Course. Struggling to budget or just want to improve your money management? This free 3 session course is for anyone, irrespective of income, financial circumstances or knowledge. It aims to improve your money management, tailored specifically to your needs and enable you to successfully budget and keep out of debt. Start time: 10.30am. End time: 12.30pm. Location: St Pancras Hall, 101 St Pancras, Chichester PO19 7LJ.

Wednesday, May 10

BOSHAM

FITNESS: Fitness-over-60. An exercise class to improve your fitness level and keep you fit and flexible. Wednesdays, 9.25am @ Bosham Village Hall. For more details, please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

CHICHESTER

KARATE: Chichester Tsuyoi karate club is every Wednesday, juniors 5yrs and over 6pm to 7pm and seniors 15yrs and over 7pm to 8pm. Fee is £5 a session (no contract). Learn self defence and get fit in the process, sessions are held at Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive. Special offer for beginners free karate suit after you achieve the first six lessons. We pride ourselves on being a friendly but disciplined club. Contact senior instructor shihan Chris Bremford 5th Dan on 07535775078 or just turn up on the day. All tsuyoi instructors hold a full licence and are CRB checked.

TALK: Martin Luther and the Reformation. This year marks the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther nailing his famous ‘95 theses’ to the church door in Wittenberg, Germany, sparking the Protestant Reformation. There will be an illustrated (PowerPoint) presentation of the life of Luther at Providence Chapel in Chapel Street (opposite the Clinic) on Wednesday, 10th May beginning at 7pm. Everyone will be warmly welcome.

FISHBOURNE

HEALTH: Health Qi Gong Club every Wednesday morning between 10am and 11am in The Fishbourne Centre (PO18 8BE)

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

Thursday, May 11

CHICHESTER

MUSIC: Chichester Pickers Acoustic Music Club. Singers/players and audience welcomed. All styles, all levels welcomed. 15 minute spots often available. Every second and fourth Thursday. 7.30pm for 8pm start. Admission by donation (min £3). Chichester Inn, 38 West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RP. Details: Chipickers2016@Gmail.com

VOLUNTEERS: Volunteer introduction evening, 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Bishop’s Place, Canon Lane, Chichester. Interested in charities or volunteering? Hear about Save The Children’s history, achievements, and how you can get, or continue to be, involved locally. Book online at www.stcintro.eventbrite.co.uk, email r.dell@savethechildren.org.uk, or phone 078266 72260/07765 048590