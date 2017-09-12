Big anniversary for Bognor Regis Music Club

Bognor Regis Music Club celebrates its 40th anniversary this season, starting with the club’s AGM on Saturday, September 16 at 7pm, followed by a concert which is free of charge to attend.

Chairman Chris Coote said: “Ever since its formation in 1977 and inaugural concert on January 22 1978, the club has held more than 15 concerts every season, some given by professional artists and others by club members and their contacts.

“I am looking forward to our special anniversary season, our aim being to make chamber and vocal music in a variety of styles available to as many people as possible in the delightful and intimate setting of the Bognor club.

“Our special 40th-anniversary celebrity concert on January 27 2018 will be given by local boy Bradley Creswick, who grew up in Bognor Regis and is now leader of the Northern Sinfonia. He and his pianist Margaret Fingerhut were a knockout when they last came to the Club in 2011. They will be performing pieces by Brahms, Bloch, Ravel, Sarasate and Ries.

“Admission prices for our professional concerts remain at £9 for members and £11 for visitors (£15 for our celebrity concert), which we believe offers fantastic value for money. Concerts organised by club members cost only £6 (£8 for visitors). Except for our celebrity concert, where members have booking preference until November 30, there is no need to book tickets in advance. Just turn up on the night. Membership of the club costs £12 for the whole season (£20 for couples).

“I believe we are different to other concert societies in our area in that we actively encourage participation by club members and their musical friends. For example, this season we have three members’ evenings where any club member can perform and two concerts organised by club members who draw on their musical contacts to provide a wide variety of high-quality entertainment.

Concerts coming up:

• September 16 – Following the Club’s AGM, which will be short and informal, there will be a programme organised by club member Alex Palmer, with performances by Martin Cannings (violin and viola), Jean Greenlees (viola), Raymond Greenlees (cello), Margaret Lloyd and Chris Coote (piano) and Alex Palmer (flute and piano).

• September 30 – A concert given by the Pallant Piano Group, a group of pianists who come together to play to each other under the mentorship of Terry Allbright.

• October 14 –Graham Elliott and Colin Peters will be playing the Chopin and Franck cello sonatas. Graham has played with the Royal Philharmonic and London Symphony orchestras, and Colin has had a prestigious performing and teaching career.

More details from Chris (01243 773276) or Helen Woods (01243 861620) or www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

