Brian Peters plays Chichester

Brian Peters is the guest at Chichester Folk Song Club on Tuesday, September 27.

Spokesman Kerry Manning said: “Brian believes strongly in the power and relevance of the old songs, specialising particularly in the great ballads of the British Isles, riveting stories set in music. Brian plunges deep into the ancient songs, finds their power, mystery, evil, drollery and courage and brings them to us fresh. His accompaniments on three instruments give a wide range of musical textures to his songs, and his live presentation, Songs of Trial & Triumph, focusing on ballads from the Child collection, has been well-received at many festivals, though in performance he’s not a traditional diehard, including songs from unexpected sources, and never forgetting that folk music is meant to be accessible and fun.

“On the instrumental side, Brian has for many years played and researched old northern English country dance music, unearthing tunes from centuries-old manuscripts, at the same time composing new tunes in traditional style, many of which were published in his book Rattle and Roll. He’s also known for forays into ragtime, blues and rock’n’roll on his squeezeboxes, making for a repertoire of sometimes startling variety.

“Brian is experienced as a teacher and workshop leader, having tutored classes at North American summer schools and English folk festivals on ballads and singing style, and led workshop groups on concertina, melodeon and guitar at countless tutorial sessions.

“He is a great friend of Chichester Folk Song Club and the perfect guest to try out our new venue at The Chichester Inn. As normal, doors open 7.45pm and the club starts at 8.30pm.”

£5 admission (£2 members).

“All the information on the club and our new venue can be found on our web site at www.chifolksongclub.co.uk.

“The club continues to meet weekly, but, with the exception of this event, we will now run on a Monday evening until the end of the year.”

