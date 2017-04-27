Brighton chance to start performing

Gearooz invites you to pop up and perform at the Gearooz performance venue and pop-up shop in Brighton from April 25-30.

Manager and founder Olly Slator said: “Gearooz is a UK and international retailer that specialises in DJ lighting and music equipment. Based on Brighton City Airport and founded in 2009, Gearooz is aimed at performers, DJs and lighting engineers on the road or at home.

“Located at 114 Church Street, the shop will have two floors: the lower ground floor and the main ground floor. The lower floor will host a small busking stage where budding and professional musicians and DJs can come in and perform throughout the week.

“The main ground floor will showcase a variety of products allow customers to demo and experiment with a variety of equipment. Alongside this the Gearooz team will help prepare the busking stage making it ready to go for any bands and performers that want to come and entertain the crowd.

“The pop-up is centred in the heart of Brighton opposite the Brighton Dome and the Corn Exchange.”

Olly Slator added: “This is a new venture for us and this pop-up performance venue is also something that is unique to Brighton. We hope it will allow the public to explore their creative side and help encourage any budding musicians and DJs to take the leap into a new hobby or career.”

The pop up will be open from 9am – 6pm and also 6pm – 8pm on the weekends. The shop will be open to all members of the public.

