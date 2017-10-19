Chichester String Ensemble offers concert in aid of brain-injury charity

Chichester String Ensemble invites you to an evening of music by composers including Elgar, Finzi and the Teleman Viola Concerto, with soloist Lis Peskett, on November 3 at St Pauls Church in Chichester.

Samantha Dewar-English, chief officer at Headway West Sussex, said: “This is the third concert the Chichester String Ensemble have generously performed to raise funds for local charity Headway West Sussex, and with Mark Hartt-Palmer directing, this promises to be a wonderful evening in a well-known setting.

“Attendees will be able to enjoy an interval bar with proceeds supporting the local and county-wide work of Headway West Sussex. We support over 200 people a year who have survived a brain injury and who are now coming to terms with, and learning to cope with its often, devastating effects. In order to be there when we are needed, fundraising events like this concert as very important to us and our future.”

Trevor Hines, chairman of Headway West Sussex and father of a son living with brain injury, said: “Brain injury can happen to anyone at any time, and I have experienced first-hand not only its wide reaching and shattering effects but also the positive impact support from Headway can make. The concert promises to be a wonderful event and an enjoyable way to raise much needed funds for this hardworking charity.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm on Friday, November 3 at St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester. Tickets can be bought on the door, online or by phone from 01234 816525 or www.thenovium.org/boxoffice. Tickets are £15 and £12 concessions.

Anyone wishing to get involved or for support after brain injury is welcome contact Headway West Sussex on 07938 858 153 or email info@headwaywestsussex.org.uk or follow the charity on Twitter @HeadwayWS and Facebook ww.facebook.com/headway.westsussex