Chichester Symphony Orchestra offer Festival concert

Chichester Symphony Orchestra welcome BBC Young Musician winner Ben Goldscheider who will play Glière’s horn concerto in their Festival of Chichester concert.

The concert is on Saturday, July 15 at 7.30pm at St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester. Ben won the brass category final and reached the concerto final in the 2016 competition. The programme will also include Bizet’s Carmen Suite and Tchaikovsky’s Little Russian Symphony.

Ben said: “I was very happy to be asked by Mark Hart-Palmer, the conductor of the Chichester Symphony Orchestra, to be part of this concert. Mark is also the artistic director of Willowhayne Records with whom I’ll release my debut album in early 2018 so it’s a real pleasure to continue our collaboration.

“The Gliere was actually my choice of piece. It’s modelled on the Tchaikovsky violin concerto and is probably one of the longest and most romantic pieces in our repertoire. It’s a great work to study and play as it really embodies the romantic, singing aspect to horn playing that is normally reserved for symphonic music of the 20th century. What makes it especially challenging is its sheer length and quantity and ensuring that I have sufficient strength to get through the piece!

“I started the horn at the age of nine as both my parents were professional musicians and I guess it was inevitable I would play something. It was also advised by doctors as I had been diagnosed with the lung condition bronchiectasis and the breathing aspect would help me to get better! The horn grew on me very quickly due to the wonderful sound it can achieve. Still to this day, for me that’s the single most special thing about the horn.”

Winner of the Brass Category Final of the 2016 BBC Young Musician Competition, Ben went on reach the concerto finals at London’s Barbican Hall, where he performed Strauss Horn Concerto No. 2 with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets: 01243 775888, www.thenovium.org/boxoffice; or at the door on the night.