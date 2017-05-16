Christine Draycott at Bognor Regis Music Club

Cellist Christine Draycott will give the next recital at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, May 20, accompanied by pianist David Elwin.

Christine was born and educated in Bremen, Northern Germany. She began her musical schooling aged seven, playing the recorder before starting to play the cello aged nine. In her early teens she became a member of the local youth orchestra, a little later the orchestra of the music academy in Bremen and an ensemble for ancient music. Aged 16 she began her full time music studies at the Folkwang School for music and dance in Essen and continued studies at the music academy in Stuttgart.

After completing her studies she joined the symphony orchestra in Reutlingen near Stuttgart and in January 1992 joined the Bournemouth Symphony orchestra, where she played for nine years. She has just spent a period living and working in Norway and has performed in a variety of venues.

David Elwin studied at the Royal Academy of Music. His first professional work was as staff pianist with the Royal Ballet, and later the English National Ballet. He regularly performed as piano soloist in reduced versions of both companies in nationwide venues. In 1992 he left ENB to follow a freelance career and is now engaged combining activities as an accompanist/repetiteur, duo partner, soloist, instrumental coach and teacher.

Club chairman Chris Coote said: “We are looking forward to this recital, which includes Beethoven’s variations on a theme from Mozart’s Magic Flute, Janacek’s Fairy Tales, and Brahms sonata Op 99. In addition Christine will be playing Bach’s solo suite no. 5 on a baroque cello”

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road starting at 7pm. Entry at the door is £9 for members, £11 for visitors, and £5 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276) or Helen Woods (01243 861620), or from the website www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

