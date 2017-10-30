Entries sought for Chichester Festival for Music, Dance & Speech

Organisers are looking for entries in the 2018 Chichester Festival for Music, Dance & Speech.

Chairman Jenifer Pressdee said: “Time is running out for candidates and teachers to submit their postal entries by November 10. However, the closing date for online entries excluding the dance section is Friday, December 1. Further information can be obtained from our website address at www.cfmds.org.uk or from our honorary secretary Mary Smith on cfmdssec@gmail.com.

“This year’s syllabus which outlines the full particulars of each section is obtainable from the honorary secretary as well as from Ackermans Music Shop in West Street, Chichester. We have now reached the 63rd year of the festival which started originally as an Eisteddfod. We are very pleased to see new candidates taking part each year and are delighted that some go on to pursue a career on the professional stage in music, dance or drama.

“The festival will run from February 3 to March 25.”