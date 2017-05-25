Frozen singer in Portsmouth

After releasing her fifth solo studio album Idina last autumn, Tony Award-winning performer Idina Menzel returns to the UK as part of her 2017 World Tour, with dates including Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, June 16.

Tickets are available from http://idinamenzel.com/tour, www.livenation.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “Idina has captivated audiences at sold-out concerts around the world with her irresistible charm, wit and unparalleled vocal prowess. Throughout the tour, Idina will lead audiences through a special journey of songs from Idina as well as other classic pop, musical theatre favourites and her own personal catalogue.

“Idina Menzel has a diverse career that traverses stage, film, television and music. Idina's voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s global box office smash Frozen in which she sings the film’s Oscar-winning song Let It Go and in the follow up short, Frozen Fever.

“After Idina’s performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Idina capped 2016 with the release of her fifth original solo studio album Idina.

