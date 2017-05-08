Funtington Music Group welcomes Lynden Cranham

Funtington Music Group will learn about the life and times of 19th-century cellist Robert Lindley in the University of Chichester Chapel on Wednesday, May 10 at 7.30pm.

The exploration in words and music comes from Lynden Cranham and friends. Virtuoso cellist Lynden is joined by cellist Thomas Parker, Emma Parker on violin and pianist Simon Lane. Lynden will talk about Robert Lindley who had humble beginings in Rotherham but went on to become the most famous cellist of his day, playing before royalty and sharing concert platforms with such as Mendelssohn, Paganini and Liszt. The evening of words and music will illustrate Lindley’s extraordinary life in Regency and Victorian London.

All are welcome for a ticket price at the door of £15. Visitors may join as members at any time during the year; the subscription for this event and the remaining four events in 2017 is £45, a saving of £15 on ticket prices. For further details on 01243 378900. See also www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

Lynden was a Junior Exhibitioner at the Royal College of Music, studied at the Royal Academy of Music and with Maurice Eisenberg at the Juilliard School, New York. She made many commercial recordings and, with the London-based Burnell Piano Trio, toured and broadcast in Britain and Europe. Moving to the US she taught at Cornell University, and toured the US and New Zealand with the Accordo Perfetto Piano Quartet.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.