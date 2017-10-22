Making music gives singers great pleasure

Selsey singers are enjoying sharing their music and raising money for charity into the bargain.

Gainsborough Singers give concerts at rest homes, residential complexes and clubs in the Selsey and Chichester areas.

The gentlemen in full voice

There is no charge but the singers ask for a donation to charity.

Member Diane Sandbrook said: “We get an enormous amount of pleasure from performing the concerts, and being able to donate to charity is the icing on the cake.”

The singers are a group of about 17 or 18 people who have come together through a love of singing and are now in their fourth year.

Their summer concert at Selsey Town Hall in August, which was part of Selsey Festival, saw their best-ever attendance, much to the delight of musical director Tony Martin and choir members.

Diane said: “We raised the wonderful sum of £444 for Selsey First Responders, including a donation of £100.

“Last year, we donated more than £600 to Selsey First Responders and we have previously given to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

“This year, we expect to raise in excess of £700 from our concerts, which will be donated to Selsey First Responders.”

For more information on Gainsborough Singers, contact musical director Tony Martin on 01243 607796.