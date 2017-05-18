New concert series in Chichester starts with Mark Wardell

St George’s Church, Whyke, Cleveland Road, Chichester will be the venue for new regular monthly concerts on the last Friday of each month.

Spokeswoman Geraldine Burrows said: “The first event will be on Friday, May 26 when the international organist Mark Wardell returns to Chichester to give a recital on the new Nicholson organ.

“The evening promises entertaining performances of the highest quality. There will be a taster of Mark’s skill as a vocal coach in a performance by the audience of Jerusalem, as well as his legendary improvisation on a theme submitted by the audience.

“The concert starts at 7 30pm, admission £10 to include interval refreshment; under 18s free.

“Tickets will be available on the door, or bookable from St George’s Office, 01243 782885.

“Please leave your name and phone number.”

MARK WARDELL was Assistant Organist at Chichester Cathedral from 1997 until Christmas Day 2009, serving for five of those years as Director of Music at the Prebendal School , the Cathedral’s Choir School. Currently Director of Music at Barrow Hills School having previously held positions at Royal Holloway College (from which he graduated with the college's Driver prize for performance and the University of London’s James Prize for research into the 17th century manuscripts of Durham Cathedral); St George’s Chapel Windsor Castle (which he combined with performance studies at the Royal Academy of Music); and Christ’s Hospital Horsham.

Mark has featured as soloist and accompanist on numerous commercial recordings released through IMP Classics, Carlton , Pickwick, Lammas, Guild and Priory. Widely recognised as one of the foremost exponents of liturgical improvisation .At a recital in Chatres Cathedral, he concluded his performance with a twenty minute improvisation on the submitted plainsong theme ‘Salve Regina’.

He is one of only a handful of British organists ever to have improvised at the end of a live broadcast of Choral Evensong on BBC radio three and

In a CD review in The Organ magazine , his performance was described as ‘’English cathedral playing at its very best’’.

He has played throughout Europe and South America and has given recitals in most of the major venues in England. In South Africa his engagements included St George’s Cathedral Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg Cathedral and Town Hall. He continues to have a busy freelance career with recent performances in France , Rome , Verona , Vienna and Paris

Mark is a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists.

