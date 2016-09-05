Rising star at Steyning Music Society

Steyning Music Society welcomes to the town one of the most exciting pianists of his generation, Reinis Zarins on Saturday, September 17.

Spokesman Gary Prior said: “As an international artist, he performs on both sides of the Atlantic and recently also in South Africa. Exhilarated audiences have heard him as a recitalist, chamber musician and soloist with orchestras in the Baltic States, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, Russia, and United States, in such venues as Amsterdam Concertgebouw, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall and Steinway Hall in New York, London’s Wigmore and Steinway Halls, St. Petersburg’s Glazunov Hall, and Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow.

“He has been invited to perform in the Lucerne Festival, Bath International Music Festival, Yale-Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, MasterWorks, Kremerata Baltica and Norfolk & Norwich Festival, and Holland Music Sessions.

“He has collaborated with some of the world's leading conductors including Pablo Heras-Casado, Peter Eötvös, Diego Masson, Ariel Zuckermann, and with Pierre Boulez and Ensemble Intercontemporain.

For Steyning, Reinis will be playing Beethoven's Sonata Op.57, Appassionata, two pieces from Messiaen's kaleidoscopic Vingt Regards Sur L'enfant Jesus and the mighty B minor Sonata by Liszt.”

The concert is at the Steyning Centre and begins at 7.30pm. Tickets for non-members cost £15, members pay £10 and students are £2, available in advance from the Steyning Bookshop or on 01903 812662. More information can be found at www.steyningmusicsociety.org.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.