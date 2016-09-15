Sophie Ellis-Bextor lines up Portsmouth and Brighton dates

Following the release of her new album Familia, Sophie Ellis-Bextor – who played this year’s Festival of Chichester – has announced she will release a new single Crystallise on October 28, ahead of a tour which takes in Portsmouth’s Wedgewood Rooms Saturday, February 25 and Brighton’s Concorde 2 on Monday, February 27.

Spokeswoman Beth Parnell said: “Familia is Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s sixth studio album and follows her number-four charting and silver-certified album Wanderlust, which marked a critically-acclaimed change in musical direction for Sophie. Following suit with her last record, Familia was also co-written, produced and arranged by acclaimed singer-songwriter and good friend Ed Harcourt and was recorded in London with a close-knit group of musician friends.

“Second single Crystallise offers a different glimpse into Familia and is a romantic track that opens with a soft tempo before building into an impactful, string-laden, emotive chorus.”

“Familia features 11-tracks which continue to showcase Sophie’s newfound lyrical and musical maturity, from the beautiful and emotive Unrequited to the synth-laded ballad Death Of Love and the alt-pop buoyant opener Wild Forever.

“After a busy live circuit around Wanderlust with packed out festival performances and sold-out headline tours, which gained a host of rave live reviews, Sophie launched Familia with a one-off intimate London show at Bush Hall. She has now announced a UK tour in February and March 2017, kicking off in Norwich on February 16 and culminating at London’s Koko on March 1.”

Tickets on www.livenation.co.uk.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.