Tinie proves a huge success at Goodwood

Tinie Tempah got Goodwood's 2017 Three Friday Nights series off to a cracking start

Tempah and his tour DJ, Charlesy, played to a near-capacity crowd at the racecourse, performing a sublime mix of hits, ranging from classics like ‘Show me Love’ to remixes of tracks by The Killers and Adele, the DJ set did not disappoint.

The live music - which followed a fine six-race card - was kicked off by DJs R3wire and Varski, who put on a spectacular show and played a pounding, high energy mix. When Tinie and Charlsey took over, the music switched to a contemporary blend of house, pop and grime, with the crowd in raptures.

Tempah, with seven UK number one singles to his name, is the most decorated rap artist in the country. His Platinum-selling album ‘Disc-Overy’ launched him to the very top of the British hip-hop tree and his second album,

‘Demonstration,’ has kept him there. Tinie has recently released his latest album, ‘Youth.’ But the Brit, MOBO and Novello award-winning artist is no stranger to the turntables and alongside DJ Charlesy, has spun the decks at top London clubs and taken up residencies in Ibiza.

Earlier in the evening, Goodwood ambassador Jim Crowley enjoyed a victory aboard hot favourite Shaaqaaf for Oaks-winning trainer John Gosden, who pleased those brave enough to back him at just 1-4.

The feature race on the card was the EBF Stallions Breeding Winners Fillies’ Stakes, which was won by Angel of Darkness under Callum Shepherd - tipped on this website. Charlie Hills’ charge stayed on well in a quickly run affair to triumph by a length.

Other winners were Strictly Art, Snazzy Jazzy, Short Call and Thames Knight.

The next Three Friday Nights fixture will take place this coming Friday, June 9 when Pete Tong will spin the decks to an already sold-out crowd. Sigma will round out the series on June 16 and limited tickets still remain to see them.

Also coming up is Goodwood's family charity race day on Sunday, June 11.