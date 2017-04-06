Victorious Festival - The Jesus and Mary Chain, Maximo Park and The Dandy Warhols added to the bill

Old-school indie heroes The Jesus and Mary Chain are among the latest names to be added to the Victorious Festival bill, in Southsea.

They join the already announced headliners, Stereophonics, Madness and Elbow.

And American alternative rockers The Dandy Warhols, best known for their huge hit Bohemian Like You, will be flying in specially to play on the Sunday.

Newcastle’s Maximo Park will return to the festival – they last played in 2013 when it was still located in the Historic Dockyard.

Other acts confirmed include Southampton rockers Band of Skulls, psych-rock act Temples and the fast-rising indie band, The Hunna, who recently completed a sell-out UK tour.

Victorious director Andy Marsh said: “For me, as a bit of an indie fan, I’m really excited by these acts, and I’m also really excited for the festival.

“I think a lot of people thought that was it with the last round of announcements and we were done with the big names, so it’s great to be able to announce these acts.

“It’s all shaping up nicely. Every year we have challenges in putting the line-up together, whether it’s costs or availability with other festivals, so it’s nice that we are getting these sorts of names.

“The Jesus and Mary Chain are making a brilliant comeback with their first album in 20 years and Maximo Park have got a new album coming out soon as well.

“Band of Skulls are from up the road and they rock – we’ve been trying to get them in the past. They can pick up where Wolfmother left off last year with that heavy bluesy sound.”

They join previously announced headliners Madness, The Stereophonics and Elbow over the August bank holiday weekend. Also performing across the three days are The Charlatans, Rita Ora, Olly Murs, Jake Bugg, Slaves, Frank Turner, Lady Leshurr and many more.

Victorious will feature camping – in the grounds of Fort Widley on Portsdown Hill – for the first time this year as it also makes its debut as a three day event.

It will run from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27.

Regular tickets are now £30 for Friday and £37 for Saturday and Sunday. Adult weekend camping is £49.50 per person.

See victoriousfestival.co.uk for more.