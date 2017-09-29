Virtuoso flautist performs in Chichester

Fresh from her tour of Japan, Russian-born virtuoso flautist Alena Lugovkina plays to Funtington Music Group in the University of Chichester Chapel on Wednesday, October 11 at 7.30pm.

FMG spokesman Chris Hough said: “Accompanied by Russian concert pianist Pavel Timofeyevsky, Alena demonstrates the joys of the flute repertoire, including works by Liszt, Ravel and Prokofiev.

“Alena is an associate of the Royal Academy of Music and Yeomen Artist of the Worshipful Company of Musicians. She is recipient of numerous prizes and has won several prestigious awards.

“Alena has performed solo works with some of the world’s leading orchestras, including the Moscow Chamber Orchestra, Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Orion Orchestra and the Royal Academy of Music Chamber Orchestra. Alena has also played recitals in USA, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Russia and Canada.

“Pianist and composer Pavel Timofeyevsky has performed at major concert venues worldwide.

Tickets on the door at £15 or may be pre-booked on 01243 378900. Membership for the rest of the year is £20, a saving of £10 on ticket prices. http://www.funtingtonmusicgroup.