Will Joseph Cook in Brighton

Indie-pop performer Will Joseph Cook plays The Haunt in Brighton on October 17.
Spokesman James Heward said: “Will first began crafting infectious pop songs at the age of 14, inspired by the off-kilter early 00s indie of LCD Soundsystem and Vampire Weekend amongst others. Quickly finding his own creative lane, he released his first EP You Jump I Run in early 2015 on Duly Noted Records to much critical acclaim. Will’s ear for a huge hook and intense melody on lead single Message led to the track hitting number one on Hype
Machine and number two on the Global Spotify Viral Chart. Follow-up EP Proof Enough firmly cemented his status within the indie-pop world and saw Will employing a more electronic approach, a theme which can be heard throughout the subsequent singles and into his debut album. His tracks have to date had more than 19 million streams worldwide.”
