New luxury fair to support riding group

Midhurst has been chosen as the venue for a luxury Christmas fair, following expansion.

Country Lifestyle Fairs has been building a reputation year on year in East Sussex and Kent, and founders Michelle Baker and Fay Merrick are now excited to branch out to West Sussex.

South Downs Riding for the Disabled Group is based at Bridge House Equestrian Centre in Slinfold

The Christmas gift fair will be held at Midhurst Rother College next weekend, on November 11 and 12 from 10am to 4pm.

As charity volunteers for years, Michelle and Fay love giving back, so they are working alongside South Downs Riding for the Disabled, a cause close to Michelle’s heart.

Michelle explained: “Following a problem with my back, I was upset not to be able to continue volunteering for my local group in Slindon.

“When I heard that they wanted to expand their riding lessons to more people on their waiting list, I jumped at the chance to help them in a different way, as expansion would mean they have to have more volunteers and regular income through sponsorship.

“We are therefore delighted to be able to give this fantastic charity the platform across all three of our Christmas gift fairs, in Midhurst, Uckfield and Tunbridge Wells, to raise awareness of their need.”

Representatives from the charity will be at the fair to talk about its work.

A member of the Riding for the Disabled Association, the group is based at Bridge House Equestrian Centre in Slinfold.

The volunteers, horses and ponies provide therapy, achievement and enjoyment to people with disabilities of all ages and from all backgrounds.

One of the longest-established groups in the country, it hopes to create a sense of increased confidence and, above all, a feeling of having a good time.

The benefits of riding are plain to see from the faces of the riders and the charity hopes that their lives will be more fulfilled from the experiences it gives them.

Michelle said the fair would offer visitors a thoroughly enjoyable and unique shopping experience.

There will be more than 60 high-end boutique owners, independent traders and artisan makers showcasing their latest designs, winter collections, gift products and decorations.

Michelle said: “All our exhibitors have been hand-picked for their originality, fine design, craftsmanship and just all over loveliness, backed with exceptional customer service.”

Alongside the diverse selection of gifts, there will be a huge range of winter fashion, beauty products and accessories.

Entrance is £4, with half-price entry on Sunday if a valid Saturday entry ticket is shown. Free on-site parking is available.