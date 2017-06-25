New Walk for Parkinson’s launched at Cowdray

Walk for Parkinson’s Cowdray is a new 4½-mile circular walk raising money for charity.

Taking place on Sunday, July 9, the Parkinson’s UK walk starts and finishes in The Deer Park at Benbow Pond. It will take people across the estate, passing through woodland and fields with spectacular views, as well as the scenic Cowdray Golf Course, magnificent Cowdray Heritage and Cowdray Park Polo Club grounds.

Sky Sports presenter Dave Clark is a champion of Walk for Parkinson’s UK, a family-friendly programme covering 25 locations across the country.

Dave, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011, is encouraging people to step up and join in. The registration fee is £10 for adults, £5 for under-16s. Registration opens at 9:30am and the walk starts at 10am.

Dave said: “In 2016, I completed my own 200-mile Coast to Coast walk for Parkinson’s UK. It was tough but the sense of achievement when I crossed the finish line was fantastic.

“I know not everyone can walk that far, which is why our Walk for Parkinson’s at Cowdray is perfect for everyone.

“This year is going to be our most ambitious yet for the Walk for Parkinson’s series. With every pound that we raise we get closer to a cure.”

One of the first to put her name forward was 65-year-old Midhurst resident Mo Marland.

She has set a £550 target and is walking to support the father of her son Sam.

Mo said: “Sam’s dad Michael has had Parkinson’s for 15 years now and it’s a really debilitating condition.

“I’m getting involved in the walk to help Parkinson’s UK find a cure. I walk my dog around Cowdray and it’s a lovely estate.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/mo-marland to make a donation.

Dave said: “Thank you to Mo for signing up to walk for us this year. Please join us at Cowdray and help us step closer to our goal of improving the lives of every person affected by Parkinson’s.”

Visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkcowdray to sign up, email fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk or call 0207 9633912.

The funds raised will help Parkinson’s UK’s work to provide support and information for people affected by Parkinson’s and to help find better treatments, and ultimately a cure.